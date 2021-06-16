New destinations at the Tirana International Airport

After a very difficult year due to the pandemic, the future for the air transport industry in Albania doesn’t seem so bleak anymore, as the number of flights from the Tirana International Airport (TIA) is increasing. Since the beginning of June, TIA has announced the operation of several flights to and from new destinations.

Starting Monday, June 14, the Saudi Arabian low-cost carrier, Flynas, started offering flights between Tirana and Riyadh, which will be operated to the capital city of Saudi Arabia three times per week, deploying an Airbus A320. Established in 2007, Flynas is the national Saudi Carrier and the leading low-cost airline in the Middle East, operating over 1,100 flights weekly to more than 70 destinations, both domestic and international.

The first flight which departed from Riadh and arrived in Tirana at 7:55 PM was saluted by representatives from the Tirana International Airport, Ministry of Tourism and Environment, Flynas, the Albanian Ambassador in Riyadh, and the Charge d’Affairs of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Tirana during a welcoming ceremony on arrival.

“We believe that Tirana is going to be the preferred destination for tourists from Saudi Arabia knowing that there is no Visa for Saudis to visit Albania. We appreciate the efforts and collaboration of TIA with Flynas in achieving the shared goals for this destination for continuing to open up to tourism.” Said Mr. Stefan Magiera, Chief Commercial Officer of Flynas.

Aside from this great achievement, yesterday, Tirana International Airport also announced that from June 20, they will also be starting direct flights to and from Moscow, which will be operating once a week with Ural Airlines, a tourist charter.

According to TIA, Moscow's historic infrastructure combined with modern development in recent years have made Moscow one of the most intriguing and attractive destinations in Europe. Albania's past relationship and history with Russia make Moscow even more appealing to tourists. Moscow has been the capital of the Soviet Union from 1922 to 1991.

Tourist charters will be also taking off from the Czech Republic today, followed by others from Tel-Aviv, Belarus, and Ukraine. Summer 2021 is off to a good start.