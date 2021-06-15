Albania and USA sign a memorandum of understanding on 4G and 5G Security

Prime-Minister Rama and US Secretary of State Blinken signed a memorandum of understanding on 4G and 5G security in Brussels. Secretary Blinken thanked the Albanian Prime-Minister for the work that the two countries have accomplished together and stated that the US and Albania are setting a very strong example particularly on the need to make sure that when it comes to sensitive technology and networks, countries should work with trusted vendors.

Rama reiterated his government’s commitment to being an ally of the US and stated that he hoped to persuade others in the region of the need to shield their networks from exploitation from third-party and sometimes malign actors.