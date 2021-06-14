The Fashion Revolution: The future of Textiles

On June 17th, from 18:00 to 22:00, the Embassy of Sweden in Tirana in collaboration with Uzina will be organizing the exhibition “Fashion Revolution”. The event is inspired by the desire to make the Albanian fashion industry more sustainable, and will consist of meetings and inspiration exchange in finding a solution towards a more sustainable future.

The evening will start with finger food and drinks, followed by a DJ performance and dancing. To stay in the true spirit of the event, everyone is invited to bring their old clothes for a clothes swap and revitalize their wardrobe in a sustainable way.

Venue: Vila3 (Uzina), Rruga e Bogdanëve 3

Time: 18:00 – 22:00, June 17th