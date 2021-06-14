From June 15 to November 30, the art of Helidon Xhixha will be illuminating the Italian Residence and the center of Tirana.

The exhibition will open as a celebration of 30 years of friendship and solidarity between Italy and Albania, to commemorate the arrival of tens of thousands of Albanians in Italy, by occasional boats on the shores of Puglia in 1991.

The art of Xhixha is the symbol of the cultural union between the two countries and a living proof of the success stories of the integration of Albanians in Italy, as the artist himself was one of the immigrants who arrived in Puglia in one of those ships.

As part of the various cultural initiatives that will celebrate the 30th anniversary of solidarity between Italy and Albania during the summer, the Italian Embassy in Tirana, in cooperation with the Municipality of Tirana, inaugurated one of the main squares in the center of Tirana, which received the name “Italia Square” and now showcases the monumental work of Xhixha, “Big Bang”, on the occasion of the Republic Day.

On June 15, the Italian Residence in Tirana will reopen its doors for the Albanian citizens, by hosting the first anthological exhibition of the artist Xhaxha in Albania. The “Union of Light” is a journey in the life, the art, the materials, and the forms of the artist, which aims to display the experience of thousands of Albanians who have found a home in Italy in the last 30 years.

The exhibition will be open every Wednesday until November upon booking at the email address: isite@unionediluce.it.