The concession contract for the construction of the Vlora Airport has officially entered into force

The decision of the Albanian government to approve the concession contract for the construction of the Vlora International Aiport was published in the Official Journal last week. The contract has officially taken legal force, paving the way for the further implementation of the construction project.

According to the official statements by the Ministry of Investments and Energy, the constructions for the Vlora Airport are expected to start within 14 months, giving the companies that won the concession right, the opportunity to provide all the necessary documentation for the Albanian authorities. The winning companies of a 104 million euros offer are Mabco Constructions SA and Yda Group.

Revenues guaranteed by the government in the baseline scenario will be as following: for the first 10 years of operation, revenues will be 9.6 million euros in the fourth year, 10.3 million in the fifth year, 11.2 million in the sic, 12.1 million in the seventh, and so on, with a peak of 18.6 million euros in the thirteenth year from the signing of the contract. In total, guaranteed revenues should be around 138 million euros.

The construction project, however, has met with widespread criticism, and a group of 36 national and international environmental organizations have requested the Albanian government to built the airport in another area, and not in the protected area of the Narta Lagoon. According to these organizations, this area serves as an important corridor for migratory birds, and the construction of the airport would transform the area dramatically.

According to the plan, the area will be transformed in such a way that it will include: a sports area, an area dedicated to wine, hotels and resorts, a small new port, a residential area, a beach area, and among others, a forest area. The Vlora airport location borders the Narta Lagoon to the south about 5 km in the air line protected natural landscape, and the Vjosa River by 3.5 km on the north. The location would be part of the Vjosa-Narta Protected Landscape, listed under the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) as Category VI.