Albania elected as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the first time in history

By Enxhi Begvarfaj

On Saturday, Albania was elected a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the period 2022-2023. Representing the Eastern European Group to the highest platform of international affairs in terms of diplomacy and multilateralism, is a great opportunity for Albania, as the election comes for the first time since it joined the United Nations in 1955.

The UN Security Council consists of five permanent members (the United States, the United Kingdom, China, France, and Russia) and ten non-permanent members elected by the UN General Assembly for two-year terms. On June 11th, it was Albania's turn, along with Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Gabon, and Ghana, all of which ran unopposed for the available seats representing their regional groups. Among 190 states voting, Albania was able to secure 175 votes in favor.

The maintenance of international peace and security being the origin story of the United Nations and one of its most important purposes today, it is safe to say that membership in the Security Council has great political importance for the UN member states, including Albania. The considerable national pride that unleashed on social media during the weekend is justifiable as this is one of Albania’s greatest diplomatic achievements during its 65 years of UN membership.

Albania’s priorities as a non-permanent member of the Security Council include:

Strengthening the role of women, as a contribution for sustainable peace and security, and respecting women’s rights with particular emphasis on the use of sexual violence as a war tool;

Respect for human rights and international law;

Promoting religious harmony and combating violent extremism;

Supporting inclusive policies for development and promoting sustainable partnerships;

Addressing climate change issues and their impact on global security.

The decision was also meet with greetings on social media by the EU Ambassador in Albania, Luigi Soreca, and the Ambassador of the United States in Albania, Yuri Kim, who called it a 'historic day' for Albania and expressed their willingness to further strengthen cooperation in the international arena.