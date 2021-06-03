Palmer: Kosovo-Serbia mutual recognition, path towards EU Integration

US views the mutual recognition between Kosovo and Serbia as paving the path for EU Integration for the two states. During an official visit to Pristina US Deputy Assistant Secretary Palmer stated that the initiation of negotiations for mutual recognition between Kosovo and Serbia is a key element of US policy with respect to the region, and that this would pave the way for EU integration.

In a conference held with the EU Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue, Miroslav Lajçak, Mr. Palmer stated:

“The main purpose of this visit is to prepare for an official meeting between the Prime-Minister of Kosovo Albin Kurti and President Vuçiç which will be held in a couple of days. The aim of these negotiations is to fully normalize the relations between the two states, which in the eyes of the US would pave the way for EU Integration”

Mr. Palmer further added that neither the EU nor the US is part of the negotiations and that it is up to the respective governments to identify and solve the issues which are important to them.