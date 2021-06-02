Llalla: US and EU Ambassadors wanted Berisha and Meta arrested

Former EU Ambassador Romana Vlahutin and former US Ambassador sought to have Berisha and Meta arrested. These were the allegations made by former Prosecutor General during an a recent interview with Syri.Tv. The former Prosecutor-General stated that Ms. Vlahutin requested the arrest of Sali Berisha during a meeting at the prosecutor’s offices. As per Llalla’s claims, the former EU Ambassador stated that Albania should follow Croatia’s example and arrest Sali Berisha in order to become an EU Member State. In a separate incident, Mr. Llalla alleged that the former US Ambassador Donald Lu had requested the arrest of Mr. Meta, who currently serves as President.

The former Prosecutor-General has previously sent a letter to the U.S Congress denouncing the Ambassador’s alleged interference in the justice system. Furthermore, Mr. Llalla claimed that the former US Ambassador sought to impede the investigation into the explosion that took place at Bankers Petroleum in Fier during a meeting in which the Ambassador allegedly appeared together with a representative of Bankers Petroleum. Mr. Llalla was recently sentenced to a two-year prison sentence by the Tirana Court of First Instance for concealment of property.