2,840 Albanians have sought asylum in Britain in the first three months of 2021

2,840 Albanians have officially sought asylum in the United Kingdom during the first three months of 2021.

For this period, Albanians were second in number of asylum seekers in the UK – first were Iranians with 3,523 applications, while in third place, following us, were Eritrean citizens with 2,373 applications.

Compared to the first quarter of the previous year, the number of Albanian asylum seekers decreased by 657 applications.

According to the latest data published by the British Institute of Statistics, for persons returned from Britain to Albania:

1,222 Albanians who entered the port illegally, returned from Britain in 2020. Our country was ranked second after Brazil in 1245.

Among 561 Albanians in the asylum-seeking process who returned in 2020, 238 of them returned voluntarily, while the others were forced to.