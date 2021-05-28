Ismail Kadare is awarded the title “Honorary Citizen” from the municipality of Fier

The world-famous Albanian writer, Ismail Kadare, was honored on Thursday by the Municipality of Fier with the title “Honorary Citizen”.

The award was presented by the mayor, Armando Subashi, for “the extraordinary contribution over the years to the Albanian literature and for its promotion to the highest levels of world culture.”

The recognition was presented in the form of a conference, referencing critics such as: the academician Ali Aliu, Prof.Dr. Sadik Bejko, Prof.Dr. Klara Kodra, the publisher Bujar Hudhri, etc.

The ceremony, which was held at the “Bylis” theater, was attended by the writer himself, who said that “for the writer, the love and understanding of his readers is always precious, very precious.”

He also added: “So I thank you from the bottom of my heart for this reception, so beautiful, so warm, so human and so Albanian.”

2021 was announced in January as the “Kadare Year” by the Municipality of Gjirokastra, on the occasion of the writer’s 85th anniversary.