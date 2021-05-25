President Meta: Designation of Berisha ordered by the “corrupt-regime” in Tirana

In a show of public support towards the former Prime-Minister, President Meta denounced Berisha’s designation as persona-non-grata as an effort of the “corrupt-regime” in Tirana to divert attention from the allegations of widespread electoral fraud that are currently under investigation from the Central Electoral Commission.

A few days earlier, US Secretary of State Blinken had publicly designated the former Prime-Minister and his immediate family as persona non-grata due to involvement in significant corruption.

Mr. Berisha’s and his family’s designation as persona-non-grata sent shockwaves through the world of Albanian politics and is sure to damage Albania’s reputation in the international scene. In his remarks, the President also attributed this development to “anti-Albanian” lobbying efforts. Both the Government and the US Ambassador lauded the decision of the US Secretary of State as an indication of the end of the era of impunity. This latest statement by the President serves as an indication that he intends to continue to pursue a rhetoric that often clashes with the views of the Government and the US Ambassador in Tirana