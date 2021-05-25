Former Prosecutor General sentenced to two-year term

Adriatik Llalla, a former Prosecutor General, has been sentenced to two years in prison for failing to declare his wealth. Mr. Llalla served as Prosecutor General from 2012-2017. He is one of the highest serving members of the public administration to ever have been charged and convicted.

Mr. Llalla was declared a persona non-grata by the US Secretary of State in 2018, due to his alleged involvement in significant corruption and was branded as an 'enemy' of the Justice Reform by a former US Ambassador. After a lengthy and highly publicized judicial process, the two main charges on the basis of which Mr. Llalla was found guilty related to his inability to account for 7050 Euro that was transferred to Germany at a time when his family had relocated there as well as his inability to explain the provenance of funds used by his wife during her stay in the US.