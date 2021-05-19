US Ambassador Kim: Position on President Meta is the official Washington one

Yuri Kim: elections were regular and result should be acknowledged

Asked about the pre-electoral confrontational exchanges with President Ilir Meta, US Ambassador in Albania Yuri Kim declared that her positions on Meta is the official position of the United States. Pressed to clarify whether her tweet two days prior to elections, condemning Meta’s violence incitement remarks was also an official position Kim said “Absolutely” and added that “I can only do my job which is to express the position and to clarify the point of view of the government of the United States.”

The declarations were made in an interview which explored important political topics such as elections, justice reform as well as the ongoing major military exercise ‘Defender 21.”

Ambassador Kim reiterated the preliminary ODHIR findings about an electoral process which went mostly according to the proper standards and confirmed she had congratulated the winning side and was looking forward to working with them.

According to the Ambassador the candidates’ lists this year were better than in the past. “It is very important that a person designated for corruption by the US is not part of the Parliament,” Kim said referring to Tom Doshi.

A large part of the conversation focused on the justice reform and its progress. Ambassador Kim admitted that “the reform would not be quick or easy or even perfect but what you are seeing is progress-moving forward,” and then commended SPAK for its work.

The military exercise ‘Defender 21’ shows Albania’s strategic importance as a NATO member according to the US Ambassador.

Finally the ambassador elaborated on the three priorities of the U.S in Albania: democracy, defense and business. “We want to have progress in all of them because they are interrelated,”-Ambassador Kim said.