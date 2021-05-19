Sali Berisha and family blacklisted by US State Department

Secretary Blinken tweets that Berisha and family can no longer enter the United States

The United States of America has designated former Albanian President and Prime Minister Sali Berisha and his immediate family as “non-grata” for entry into the US with the argumentation that their corrupted acts have undermined Albanian democracy. “Former president of Albania Sali Berisha’s corrupt acts undermined democracy in Albania. I am publicly designating Berisha and his immediate family members as ineligible for entry into the United States. We remain united against corruption with our partners in Albania,” Anthony Blinken’s tweet reads.

The full length statement on the page of the State Department declares that the designation is made under Section 7031(c) of the Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, 2021.

In the past the same designation has been used to blacklist former MPs Tom Doshi, former Durres mayor Vangjush Dako and former Attorney general Adriatik Llala.