The president we don’t need, the checks and balance we deserve

Having won a third mandate in the Parliamentary Elections, the Government has once again initiated procedures to impeach the President. The Socialists argue that the President’s course of conduct during the election campaign represents a breach of the constitutional norms contained in that little booklet which he so loves to hold in front of the cameras whilst giving fervent speeches against the government. The fact that Mr. Meta’s actions are a clear breach of the principle of impartiality that is so essential in defining the scope of his duties is not lost on anyone.

The President even verged dangerously close to inciting violence by calling on the population to “get out their pitchforks.” It seems however that the general population is rather bored of the President’s dramatic flair. His rather pointless, neurotic and, perhaps worst of all, very public debate with the American Ambassador has served to further alienate the general public from their President, whose behavior now seems more unpredictable than ever.

However, it is questionable whether the Socialist really intends to dismiss the President. It would not be unplausible to think that this is just a ploy to divert attention from other issues, and perhaps to remind Mr. Meta of the fact that in the political hierarchy of power, his role is subordinated to that of the government. The president would need to swear in the new government after parliament reconvenes in September.

Although the Speaker of the Assembly could theoretically take over the President’s duties, his removal would be seen as a showcase of political instability, and even Mr. Meta’s most fervent opponents within the Socialist Party would agree that the socialist government cannot afford another spat of accusations that it is trying to establish total control over state institutions. And it would also not be unreasonable to think that the Mr. Meta would pose a greater threat to the Socialists if he is released of is obligations as President.

Whether Mr. Meta will manage to hold on to his post until next July should not be a matter of great concern, as he is neither the president that Albanians want nor the president they need. But the institution of the Presidency is presently one of the few remaining state-institutions that is not controlled by the government and which is therefore able to provide checks and balances to the otherwise unfettered power of the executive.

In a country where the majority is just stepping into their third mandate, where local government and almost all other state institutions are subdued to the will of the ruling party, removing a President who at times contravenes the wishes of the government is the last thing we need.