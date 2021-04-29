The socialists to discuss on Monday the removal of President Meta

The Socialist Party will discuss on Monday the options to remove President Meta from his post, as reported by the media. The socialists have justified the need of removing the President, by saying that his involvement in the 25 April election campaign was unconstitutional. While the socialist group will take into consideration all the options, the possibility of filing a second request for the establishment of an investigative commission against the President looks impossible, considering that it is prohibited the creation of a parliamentary commission 4 months before the formation of the new parliament.

The news about an upcoming move from the majority to remove the President was announced initially by Prime Minister Rama, who a couple of days before the elections said that there were only two scenarios available, either that the President would resign, or that the socialists would start the procedures of the removal of Meta. In a press statement issued yesterday, Meta made it clear that he did not intend to resign, a comment that was followed with an immediate reaction by the Secretary-General of the SP Taulant Balla, who reconfirmed what Rama had previously said about the removal of the President. “No one expected from him to maintain his word,” said Balla, referring to the promise Meta made before the election that he would resign in case Rama would win his third term without stealing any votes.

After Balla’s statement, the Presidency reacted with two responses. According to the spokesperson of President Tedi Blushi, Meta said that he would have resigned only on the occasion that Rama would have won 71 democratically, which according to him wasn’t the case. Meanwhile, Meta responded with a more aggressive tone through Twitter to Balla by writing that "the latest threat, coming through Tao Tao (nickname for Taulant Balla), by the gangs of Elbasan and all of Albania, has only one answer: the President is ready to sign the Decree for the protection of the Republic! […] Death to the traitors", wrote Meta.