3 deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours

The Ministry of Health in Albania reported 3 deaths related to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, in Tirana, Berat and Korça. The victims' age varies between 65 and 84 years old. After 2,258 tests, 123 more citizens have been infected by COVID-19, while 724 citizens have recovered in the last 24 hours. The national death tally is now 2,386.

The total number of active cases so far in Albania is 20,586. Tirana continues to be the worst-hit city, with 16,351 active cases. The curfew in place is from 22:00 until 06:00. Here's a list of the active cases in each city:

Tiranë 16,351

Fier 1,586

Shkodër 564

Durrës 467

Korçë 459

Gjirokastër 344

Vlorë 244

Kukës 171

Elbasan 132

Berat 107

Dibër 103

Lezhë 58

In Kosovo, 5 deaths from COVID-19 were registered in the last 24 hours. The age of the victims varies' between 57 and 84 years old. In total, 2,153 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic in the country. Furthermore, 327 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, and 508 recoveries. The active positive cases are now 9,485. In Greece, were reported 2,770 new infection cases, while 63 more people died from COVID-19, bringing the total tally to 10,242. In Serbia, were reported 26 more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death tally to 6,312. There were also 2,138 new cases reported on the last day. In North Macedonia, were reported 30 new deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the death tally to 4,772. The country registered also 447 new infections. Globally, more than 149,9 million people have been diagnosed with coronavirus from the beginning of the pandemic. The death toll worldwide has passed 3,15 million people.