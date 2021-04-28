U.S. DOS: Respect for the results of legitimate elections strengthens Albania’s democracy

The U.S. Department of State spokesperson Ned Price congratulated today Albania on the 25 April elections, saying that “respect for the results of legitimate elections strengthens Albania’s democracy.” In the message delivered through Twitter, Price wrote that the U.S were looking forward to continue their “close partnership” with Prime Minister Rama, and also “commend the opposition’s strong campaign.”

The U.S. ambassador to Albania Yuri Kim retweeted the message of Price, congratulating Rama for his electoral victory and Basha for the strong campaign. “By recognizing the results of this election & cooperating with each other, leaders will be acting responsibly for the benefit of the Albanian people,” wrote Kim, echoing the message of Price. The ambassador said also that the U.S. has noted OSCE/ODIHR preliminary report on the elections, and that they were looking forward to receive the final version of the report, which will be helpful to improve the elections in the future. “We reiterate that law enforcement & judiciary should prosecute any who violated law & obstructed citizens' right to vote freely & in peace,” said the U.S. ambassador commenting the final results of the elections.