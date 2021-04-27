U.S DOS: We support the opening of EU accession negotiations of Albania/ The change of borders in WB evokes memories of past tensions

In a statement addressed to the Western Balkans, the U.S. Department of State said that the U.S. will continue to support Albania and North Macedonia towards “the opening of EU accession negotiations with both countries in June.” According to Price, the U.S. is committed to supporting the WB in their anti-corruption reforms, rule of law, and other components which are important for a functioning democracy.

The statement issued by the U.S. DOS spokesperson Ned Price, focused also on the recent debates regarding the changing borders in the Balkans, saying that “unwarranted speculation about changing borders in the Balkans along ethnic lines risks fostering instability in the region and evokes memories of past tensions.” According to the statement issued by Price, the Office of the High Representative (OHD) established 25 years ago under the Dayton Peace Agreement has “contributed significantly to peace and stability there,” and for this reason the U.S. will continue to support the role of OHR.

Another issue of importance was also the relationship between Kosovo and Serbia. According to the statement, the U.S. are ready “to support work towards a comprehensive, binding normalization agreement between Kosovo and Serbia, centered on mutual recognition, that lays the foundations for lasting cooperation and prosperity. We support the EU-facilitated Dialogue and encourage the parties to reengage in this process with a sense of urgency to address both technical and political issues. We will work with Serbia and Kosovo to implement their Washington Commitments in support of the goal of full normalization,” said the statement.

The U.S. will continue also to be committed also in helping the WB deepen their regional economic partnerships, combat corruption and organized crime, and also “counter Russia’s energy coercion through diversification and clean energy development” said the DOS, adding also that the U.S. will want to protect strategic infrastructure and industries “against China’s malign practices.”