Prime Minister Rama declares victory as elections are marked again by vote-buying

With 95% of the votes from the parliamentary elections of 25 April counted, it is clear that the Socialist Party has won the majority of seats needed to form the government, securing 74 parliamentary seats, 3 more than the 71 required to form the parliament majority. For the second time in a row, the SP guided by Prime Minister Rama will have the numbers to govern without needing to form a coalition, while overall this would be the third term for him as Prime Minister. Rama wrote on Tuesday through his social media that a victory celebration will take place today at Skanderbeg Square in Tirana, and invited the SP supporters and “whoever wants to join us celebrate the victory” to gather in the main square of the city.

According to the Central Electoral Commission (CEC), the SP has won 48,7% of the votes, or 74 mandates, the DP has received 39,4% of the votes, or 59 mandates, the SMI has received 6,85% of the votes, or 4 mandates, while the biggest surprise of this elections is without a doubt the Social-Democratic Party guided by Tom Doshi, who received 2,24% of the votes, or 3 mandates. According to the head of CEC, Ilirjan Celibashi, the turnout in the 25 April elections results to be so far 45,72%, less than the previously announced turnout of 48% two days ago.

In the preliminary conclusions of the International Election Observation Mission (IEOM) published yesterday, “the ruling party derived significant advantage from its incumbency, including through its control of local administrations and from the misuse of administrative resources. This was amplified by positive coverage of state institutions in the media. Allegations of vote buying by political parties were pervasive during the campaign and a high number of investigations were opened in this regard.”

According to IEOM, “widespread practices of vote-buying remained a problem,” adding that around 30 cases related to vote buying are under investigations. The IEOM witnessed also one case of money being distributed to voters outside the voting centre.

“The leaking of sensitive personal data, including political preferences of citizens, is of serious concern and makes voters vulnerable,” IEOM said. In the preliminary results, it was mentioned that despite a legal framework, “ministers continued to campaign during official engagements. The resultant publicity gave the ruling party a significant advantage. The provision of incentives and alleged pressure on civil servants was of concern.”

While the DP saw significant growth compared to the previous elections, it failed to stop Rama from securing a third term. During the election campaign, the leader of the opposition Lulzim Basha refused to answer questions about his fate in the DP in case of defeat, declaring with conviction that on April 25, the opposition would win. It is unclear whether Basha will resign as DP leader after losing his second parliamentary election.

Although not in the same ticket, Socialist Movement for Integration, the second-biggest opposition party, that had signed a pre-election agreement with the DP to form a government coalition after the elections in case of a possible win, received a huge blow, losing in many areas considered as strongholds. The SMI has secured only 4 parliamentary seats nationwide, an extraordinary contraction compared to 2017 when it had 19 seats.

While it remains to be seen the official response from the DP and the SMI regarding the outcome of the elections, President Meta, declared today that the elections were “calm” and “peaceful”. On various occasions, Meta had declared that in case of a possible win by Rama, he would have resigned the day after.

Meanwhile, after Doshi’s surprise resignation immediately after the start of the counting process, many analysts believe that the seats of SDP will support Rama's government, considering the ties Doshi and Rama have had in the past. Doshi has been mentioned on many occasions by the US ambassador to Tirana, Yuri Kim, who before the elections urged Albanian institutions to prevent Doshi’s running in the elections, due to allegations of “significant corruption”. Although Rama has been previously urged not to collaborate with Doshi, after Doshi's resignation it will be easier for Rama to cooperate with SDP.