25 April elections/ The preliminary results

While Albania is holding its breath and waiting for the results of the 25 April parliamentary elections to be over, in the last hours 1,317 polling stations from 5,199 in total have closed their counting process. So far, the Socialist Party has received the majority of the votes, 50,8%, or 74 seats, more than the 71 needed to form the majority for the next parliament.

The Democratic Party comes second, with 38,9 of the votes, or 56 mandates for the next parliament. The Socialist Movement for Integration has received 7,2% of the votes or 7 seats in the next parliament. The Social Democratic Party has received 1,9% of the votes or 3 mandates for the next parliament.

The results will be update periodically.