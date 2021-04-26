SDP leader Tom Doshi resigns from his MP current mandate and the 25 April elections MP race

While the process of vote counting is continuing, the leader of Social Democratic Party Tom Doshi has resigned both from his current mandate as MP, and from his running for MP on the 25 April elections.

Tom Doshi addressed a letter to the Central Election Commission in the early hours of the 26th of April, in which he writes that the decision is irrevocable and seeks to replace his mandate with another. Doshi is also leaving the SDP multi-name list, withdrawing from the April 25 election race.

So far the counting process has finished in 1,276 voting stations from a total of 5,199, and Doshi’s SDP is projected to win 3 mandates in the next parliament, if the trend will continue to remain the same.

During the previous months, the U.S. ambassador Yuri Kim has made repeated calls on Albanian institutions to prevent Doshi’s running in the elections.