Two cases of violence and tension registered just before the closing of the polls

Just before the closing voting process, two violent episodes were registered related to the elections. Around 19:00, a 32-year-old stabbed a police officer in Fushë-Arrëz at a polling station. The police officers of Fushë-Arrëz have identified the perpetrator and they are currently working to stop him. According to some media reports, the person who stabbed the police officer has had also previous issues with Albanian justice. Also, another problematic episode was registered in the village of Agim, in Fier, when a 37-year-old after throwing a Molotov cocktail in the yard of the church of the village, went near the polling station of the village, and start threatening to burn the ballot boxes. According to the official statement from the police, the explosion outside the church caused only minor damages. The Police services made possible the immediate arrest and escort to the Fier Police Commissariat of the citizen with the initials M. P. “As material evidence were seized three bottles of Molotov cocktails, two cutting tools (ax and knife) and books of a religious sect which he had with him in a bag,” stated the Police.