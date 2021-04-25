Kim: Inspired by the high turnout. Authorities to investigate the several incidents reported

The U.S. ambassador Yuri Kim declared from Durrës that she was inspired by the turnout of the elections, calling also on the institutions to investigate the different incidents that have been reported. “We are inspired to see a high turnout. This shows that Albanian citizens are interested in their country. I know that several incidents have been reported, and it is the responsibility of the authorities to continue the investigation. We have called on prosecutors to investigate these cases to the end. Citizens are fulfilling their duty, the authorities are fulfilling their duty. Now is the time for candidates and political leaders to wait for the results and wait for the people's judgment," said Yuri Kim.

Alongside ambassador Kim was also the EU ambassador Luigi Soreca, who urged the political leaders to have patience. "The comments we received today were clear that Albania is expressing its will to vote. Voting went largely well, smoothly, despite some incidents to be investigated […] For the leaders, be patient to see the result and respect it ", said Soreca.