Panic in Skanderbeg Square: Tragedy avoided after a car enters the pedestrian area

A frightening episode has occurred on election day in Skanderbeg Square in the center of Tirana, when a 32-year-old, drove his car in the pedestrian area of the square risking the lives of the passersby, after crashing with three other vehicles. The author of the episode, who according to the official statement from Tirana Police is suspected to have been under the influence of narcotic substances, was neutralized on time by the persons walking by, who managed to block his car. From the preliminary verifications of the Police, there are no injured persons from the episode. “Also, during the physical control, a quantity of suspected cannabis was found and seized from this citizen,” issued the statement of the Police.

Many videos showing one of the passersby, the 22-year-old Klodian Elqeni, hitting the driver after jumping through the window, became an internet sensation, with Elqeni proclaimed as the “hero of the day”. Elqeni was publicly thanked by President Meta, and Prime Minister Rama invited him today for a short meeting and published the photo of the meeting on his social media.