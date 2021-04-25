After casting their vote, Albanian leaders invite the citizens to vote massively

Just a couple of minutes after the opening of the polling stations, President Ilir Meta voted today in his polling station in Tirana, and invited everyone to participate in the voting process. “This blessed and wonderful day finally came, and God has helped us today so that the people can have the best possible conditions to express their will, and for our Republic to renew its foundations through free voting. Equality before the law is guaranteed only by equality before the vote. Every citizen of Albania should vote freely and with dignity for the alternative they believe in” said Meta, adding that voting is not only a civic obligation but also a patriotic act. “The defense of the homeland is a duty above all duties, today the homeland is defended with a vote and a European civilized behavior,” said the President.

After voting in the polling station in Surrel, Prime Minister Edi Rama accompanied by his wife Linda Rama, gave a short statement to the media, saying that today is a beautiful day, where citizens can make their voice heard. “It is a very beautiful day. A fantastic day, today is the day to let aside the negative feelings towards anyone who expresses a different opinion in the polling station. Today we are a big family in one homeland, we should not forget that democracy is a sport without spectators, a sport for everyone to go down on the field and shoot their own penalty,” said Rama.

DP leader Lulzim Basha voted also in his polling station in the morning and urged Albanian citizens to go out and vote massively. “It is a wonderful, historic day. The day when we all have the power in our hands, for the family, the children and the nation. Vote massively to make the future possible. Today is the day of Albania, go out massively and decide. This is your day, the day of democracy,” said Basha.

The leader of the Socialist Movement for Integration Monika Kryemadhi voted a couple of minutes after the polling stationed opened, and took the opportunity to declare for the media that SMI will result winner in these elections. “I call on all citizens to go to the Voting Centers, calmly, confidently, to realize through the vote, their will. The vote of the citizens is a secret vote […] it will give opportunities to the young men and women, all the citizens, that through their vote, we can get closer to Europe. I wish success to all candidates, especially those of SMI. I am convinced that the victory will be inalienable for SMI ", said Kryemadhi.

The Prime Minister of Kosovo, Albin Kurti, who holds an Albanian passport, voted also today in unit number 5 in Tirana. In a statement to the media, Kurti invited everyone to vote for democracy. “Today is the day of democracy. I call on all citizens to respect the homeland, by voting and making the best choice according to the principles and values ​​that they have. The day is beautiful […]I wish you beautiful days and prosperity for Albania and every person who, just like me, has an Albanian passport", said Kurti. During these parliamentary elections, Kurti’s party Vetëvendosje has three independent candidates running in Albania, Kreshnik Mergjani, Bojken Abazi and Iliaz Shehu, respectively in Gjirokastra, Tirana and Lezha.