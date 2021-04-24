Maqellara episode/ “Arrest in prison” for two citizens suspected of vote-buying

The Court of Dibra accepted the request of the prosecution to impose the security measure "arrest in prison" for Denis Xholi and Abjon Ceku, who are suspected of vote-buying. The Prosecution of the Judicial District in Dibër filed charges against them for the criminal offenses "Active corruption in elections" committed in collaboration and "Use of public office for political or electoral activities." The lawyer representing Xholi and Ceku, said that there is no evidence that they committed the crime.

Denis Xholi, a lawyer for the Municipality of Bulqiza and Abjon Ceku, were blocked in Maqellara by the supporters of the Democratic Party two days ago, who blocked the vehicle of Xholi and Ceku for about an hour, after suspecting that they were trying to buy votes. The DP supporters waited for the arrival of the police and the prosecutor, who then escorted the two individuals. The DP accused Xholi and Ceku of buying votes for Socialist Party candidate Melaim Damzi, whose brochures were found in the car, writes Reporter.al. During the control exercised by the police, the authorities found 500 thousand ALL, and other instructional materials to vote and electoral posters, which led to the arrest of the two individuals.

According to VOA the Socialist Party has denied that these persons were the members of the SP, and were working instead for the Socialist Movement for Integration. SMI responded by saying that the SP has started to sell its own people, and that “all citizens saw with images and voice how exponents of the “Renaissance” (SP) in Dibër were caught red-handed, while trying to buy with cash the votes of citizens in Maqellara,” publishing also some photos which according to them proved that they worked and buy votes for the SP. “The investigative bodies will also prove this,” said SMI.