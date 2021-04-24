DP: Chief of Police in Divjaka used violence against a DP supporter

A violent episode has occurred today when a DP supporter, Elsa Bita, was hit by the Chief of Police Station in Divjaka Altin Shehu, while filming live a video which depicted a meeting indoor of the SP members against the rules of the electoral silence, as claimed by Bita. The Ministry of Interior announced that it has started an investigation over the violence used against the Democratic Party activist Bita. Bita, who is currently receiving her treatment in the hospital of Lushnja, declared to the media that "I wasn’t doing anything. I was just filming. I was live and they were holding a rally inside the bar. They informed the police. The chief came and hit me […] He picked up the phone, pulled me with force, then shook me," said Bita.

In the video published on her social media, Bita says “All these cars are parked in front of the bar because a meeting is taking place. As you can see, I do not know if the police will come or not because it is not allowed. A meeting is taking place and is against the norms,” says Bita, just before being followed according to her by 4 people, including the Chief of Police Shehu, who used violence against her and broke her phone, as claimed by Bita. In the videos published by the media, a man following Bita is heard saying loudly and in an aggressive manner to her “Bring here your telephone. Come here, bring it, take it away.”

After the event, the opposition reacted immediately asking for the intervention of state structures and the arrest of those responsible for the episode. Meanwhile, President Meta called SPAK to investigate the violent act as soon as possible. "I call on the Prosecution and the SPAK to urgently investigate the criminal violence exercised today against Mrs. Elsa Bita in Divjaka. I call on the State Police to urgently arrest the perpetrator or the perpetrators of violence, whoever they may be. If you do not react you will be responsible for any act of violence that can come in the future,” declared the President.