President Meta and the U.S. Ambassador Yuri Kim exchange harsh remarks over the pre-election climate

President Ilir Meta and U.S. Ambassador to Albania Yuri Kim exchanged harsh remarks regarding their respective commitments during the 25 of April election campaign, writes VOA. “President Meta stated during an interview at Syri.tv that he had written to Ambassador Kim that the killing of a socialist militant in Elbasan would have been prevented if she had reacted to the wounding of the Democratic representative in Kavaja,” continues the headline article of Voice of America in Albanian.

Soon after the comments of Meta, Ambassador Kim reacted through a comment in Twitter, where she wrote that “It is unacceptable for anyone to threaten that citizens will take up “pitchforks” on April 25 or if they don’t like the result of elections. These threats deserve condemnation. Those who incite violence will be held responsible for the results of their words and actions. Stop.”

After the comments from Ambassador Kim, the President responded during the live interview at Syri.tv, asking her not to defend Prime Minister Rama anymore and not to interfere in the internal affairs of Albania unilaterally, writes VOA. “The American ambassador asked me as President, one day before the Council of Judicial Appointments meeting, to accept Adrian Dvorani. She asked this not on behalf of America, but on behalf of Edi Rama,” said the President.