U.S. Ambassador Yuri Kim: We urge SPAK to prosecute those violating the law

The United States Ambassador to Albania Yuri Kim urged today the Special Anti-Corruption Structure (SPAK) “to prosecute those violating the law and obstructing citizens’ right to vote freely and in peace,” including individuals that have been engaged in “vote-buying, intimidation, or inciting violence.” Ambassador Kim shared her message through Twitter, after SPAK published the statistical data related to the cases submitted to the Special Prosecution regarding the elections.



So far, 91 materials have been submitted to SPAK, from which 50 cases were submitted by the Democratic Party, 3 from the Socialist Movement for Integration, one from the Socialist Party, and one from FRD, while the institutions of the Presidency has submitted 18 cases to SPAK. “For all the cases where criminal proceedings have been initiated, the judicial police under the direction of special prosecutors are carrying out all the necessary investigative actions in order to fully clarify the reported facts and bring to justice the persons against whom the involvement in active or passive corruption will be proven,” writes SPAK.

For the presented cases, SPAK declared that 32 criminal proceedings have been registered and the investigations are ongoing. Also, SPAK said that it was decided to not initiate criminal proceedings over 7 cases. Additionally, 15 cases were sent to the State Police for preliminary verifications, 23 cases were sent to the jurisdiction of the district's prosecutor’s offices, and 14 cases are in the process of verification by special prosecutors.