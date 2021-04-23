Soreca: Albania’s progress towards the EU depends on the proper conduct of the elections

On the last day of the electoral campaign, EU Ambassador to Albania Luigi Soreca shared a video message about the impact that the 25th of April elections will have over the EU accession of Albania. “Your country progress towards the EU accession will depend on the proper conduct of these elections, including respect for the outcome. The EU is here, standing by Albania, helping in realize the dream and aspirations of so many people in Albania, to join the EU,” said Soreca, emphasizing that the EU will have on election day 50 teams of the EU Delegation and member states to monitor closely the process, to guarantee “a free, fair and transparent conduct of the elections.”

During his video message, Soreca urged Albanian citizens to vote, since their vote would have a direct impact on their life. “Your democratic power is in expressing your will freely and with integrity in the polling station. That is how you care about your community, your family, and your future. In these elections, your powers rely on choosing a specific candidate that will represent you. You cannot pass these opportunities to have your voice heard. This vote is yours, no one can take it from you, and no one should take it from you,” said Soreca. At the end of his remarks, Soreca reminded everyone to be patient and wait for the results of the elections.