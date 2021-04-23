3 deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours

The Ministry of Health in Albania reported 3 deaths related to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, in Durrës, Fier and Skrapar. The victims' age varies between 62 and 78 years old. After 3,079 tests, 156 more citizens have been infected by COVID-19, while 696 citizens have recovered in the last 24 hours. The national death tally is now 2,367.

The total number of active cases so far in Albania is 23,625. Tirana continues to be the worst-hit city, with 17,882 active cases. The curfew in place is from 22:00 until 06:00. Here's a list of the active cases in each city:

Tiranë 17,882

Fier 2,008

Durrës 876

Shkodër 731

Korçë 600

Gjirokastër 565

Vlorë 326

Dibër 205

Kukës 228

Elbasan 113

Berat 65

Lezhë 26

In Kosovo, 8 deaths from COVID-19 were registered in the last 24 hours: two deaths were reported in Kamenicë (74 and 88 years old), one death was registered in Ferizaj (69 years old), one in Gjilan (73 years old), one in Mitrovica (59 years old), one in Peja (58 years old), one in Pristina (35 years old) and one death was reported in Prizren (70 years old). In total, 2,118 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic in the country. Furthermore, 356 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, and 680 recoveries. The active positive cases are now 11,034. In Greece, were reported 2,739 new infection cases, while 76 more people died from COVID-19, bringing the total tally to 9,864. In Serbia, were reported 34 more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death tally to 6,164. There were also 2,384 new cases reported on the last day. In North Macedonia, were reported 33 new deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the death tally to 4,628. The country registered also 489 new infections. Globally, more than 145,8 million people have been diagnosed with coronavirus from the beginning of the pandemic. The death toll worldwide has passed 3,09 million people.