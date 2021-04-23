Police arrests two people in Dibër for active election corruption

The Police of Dibër arrested two people in flagrance, one of whom is a municipal lawyer in Dibër, with the accusation that they were participating in active election corruption, writes the Voice of America. The two individuals were stopped initially by the residents near Maqellara, and they were found with 5 million ALL (5 thousand dollars) in the vehicle, and other leaflets of a political entity, or even papers with indication on people how to vote, writes VOA.

Besides being accused of “active corruption during elections in cooperation”, they are also accused of “using public office for political or electoral activities.” According to VOA the Socialist Party has denied that these persons were the members of the SP, and were working instead for the Socialist Movement for Integration. SMI responded by saying that the SP has started to sell its own people, and that “all citizens saw with images and voice how exponents of the “Renaissance” (SP) in Dibër were caught red-handed, while trying to buy with cash the votes of citizens in Maqellara,” publishing also some photos which according to them proved that they worked and buy votes for the SP. “The investigative bodies will also prove this,” said SMI.

According to VOA, “the investigation is expected to clarify their illegal activity and which political force launched them on the ground,” adding that the police prosecuted also two other citizens, accusing them of “obstructing the circulation of vehicles,” after they blocked the road Peshkopi-Maqellarë and stopped initially the two individuals who are now accused of active election corruption.