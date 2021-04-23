DP candidate calls for violence. Police initiate criminal proceedings.

Dibra Police announced that they have started criminal proceedings against the Democratic Party MP candidate, Xhelal Mziu, after his public call for “arming or taking command unjustly,” writes the Voice of America. "We have set up the groups. From today onwards, every suspicious person who moves in your neighborhoods, just one phone call is enough and he will suffer the same fate as in Elbasan " declared Mziu in front of the citizens during an electoral gathering, referring to the shooting episode in Elbasan two days ago between the supporters of the Democratic Party and those of the Socialist Party, where a person was killed and 4 others were wounded.

After the immediate reactions in the media about his speech, Mziu later apologized, saying that he deeply regretted his comments, which were “unnecessary comments, due to the strong emotions of the moment.” Mziu said also that he was a supporter of free elections. “I want to be clear: I support free and fair elections and I am against violence! I deeply regret my comment and apologize to all Albanians,” concluded his remarks Mziu.

U.S. Ambassador in Albania Yuri Kim reacted also about the episode. “Good to see clear apology out of Dibra. The violence inflicted on Elbasan this week cannot be justified, must not be repeated. The days of armed groups wearing the patch of any political party & “patrolling” the streets belong in the past - ugly past that all of us must reject,” said Kim. The Ambassador added also that the incident should not be used to “viciously attack one side or the other, to stir up emotion among supporters. Rather, it should cause all leaders to reflect on how they can lead this Albania away from the past & toward a better future.”

At the other hand, for Prime Minister Rama there is no space for apology from someone like Mziu, “from a self-declared subject of criminal justice” said Rama. “People should show these gangsters with ties and those who are armed who wants to bring the opposite of change in Albania, that Albania and Albanians are not going back,” said the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, the police immediately started criminal proceedings against Mziu, saying that “Candidate Mziu made threats and calls during a campaign rally in the municipality of Dibra to incite violence, announcing the establishment of groups that claims to protect the vote,” which according to the police are illegal.