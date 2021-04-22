U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee: We expect all candidates to act in accordance with democratic norms

Three days before the parliamentary elections of 25 April, The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez (Democratic Senator from New Jersey) and Ranking Member Jim Risch (Republican Senator from Idaho) issued today a joint statement, asking from all the candidates to respect the democratic norms. “We urge authorities to ensure that voters are able to exercise this fundamental right free from intimidation and violence. We also expect all candidates to act in accordance with democratic norms even as they campaign vigorously.”

The Committee called also Albanian citizens to make their will heard on election day. “We encourage the Albanian people to vote,” said the Committee. The statement concluded with the Committee confirming their support for Albania. “Albania’s friends in America are more committed than ever to supporting a democratic and prosperous future for the Albanian people.”