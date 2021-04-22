The U.S and EU ambassadors call for a peaceful and orderly electoral process.

The U.S Ambassador Yuri Kim and the Eu Ambassador Luigi Soreca declared today that they are expecting a peaceful election, where the vote of Albanian citizens will be guaranteed. The U.S Ambassador declared that “we are all looking forward to a peaceful, orderly electoral process where the right of Albanian citizens to express their will through their vote is guaranteed.” Kim continued her remarks by saying that there is a clear transparent process in place, and that the authorities are prepared to protect the vote. According to the U.S Ambassador, many international institutions, including the U.S Embassy, will monitor the elections closely. “As you know, ODIHR professionals are here, the experts are here, in addition to which, I will be among 25 teams from the U.S. Embassy who will be going around the country. So we will be with you.”

Regarding the shooting episode in Elbasan, Kim said that “the perpetrators must be caught and punished to the full extent of the law. There are no exceptions, no special treatment. No one is above the law.” The U.S Ambassador commented also over the existence of a structure at the Democratic Party organized to protect the vote. “The terrible things of the past must be left behind. Things like unauthorized, unofficial armed groups to protect citizens’ votes, this is something in the past. Leave it in the past. This has no place in the future. This has no place in a country that is a member of NATO and an aspirant of the EU,” said the Ambassador.

In the end of her speech, the U.S Ambassador called all the political leaders to have a calm rhetoric. “It is the responsibility of leaders, beginning with those who are currently at the highest levels in office to be responsible, to ensure calm, not to incite violence or fear. We are monitoring very closely the actions taken by all leaders,” said Kim.

The EU Ambassador Luigi Soreca also called all the parties to accept the results of 25 April Elections. “We recalled our expectation that all sides would avoid anticipation of results of Sunday’s vote and would accept the results certified by the CEC. We reiterate again our call on restraint and avoidance of violence and inflammatory speech in the final steps of this campaign,” said Soreca. The EU Ambassador said also that the EU Member States will deploy 50 teams in polling stations throughout Albania on election day.

The two ambassadors made the statements after meeting with the State Election Commissioner of Albania Ilirian Celibashi, to assess the general preparedness ahead of Sunday 25/4 elections.