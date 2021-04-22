6 deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours

The Ministry of Health in Albania reported 6 deaths related to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, in Tirana, Shkodra, Durrës, Elbasan, Fier and Lushnja. The victims' age varies between 63 and 79 years old. After 2,517 tests, 134 more citizens have been infected by COVID-19, while 516 citizens have recovered in the last 24 hours. The national death tally is now 2,364.

The total number of active cases so far in Albania is 24,168. Tirana continues to be the worst-hit city, with 18,096 active cases. The curfew in place is from 22:00 until 06:00. Here's a list of the active cases in each city:

Tiranë 18,096

Fier 2,060

Durrës 933

Shkodër 756

Gjirokastër 665

Korçë 629

Vlorë 350

Dibër 253

Kukës 242

Elbasan 97

Berat 65

Lezhë 22

In Kosovo, 5 deaths from COVID-19 were registered in the last 24 hours: two deaths were reported in Gjilan (79 and 83 years old), one death was registered in Peja (70 years old), one in Prizren (67 years old), and one death was reported in Skenderaj (78 years old). In total, 2,110 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic in the country. Furthermore, 382 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, and 507 recoveries. The active positive cases are now 11,366. In Greece, were reported 2,756 new infection cases, while 75 more people died from COVID-19, bringing the total tally to 9,788. In Serbia, were reported 35 more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death tally to 6,130. There were also 2,719 new cases reported on the last day. In North Macedonia, were reported 39 new deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the death tally to 4,595. The country registered also 603 new infections. Globally, more than 145 million people have been diagnosed with coronavirus from the beginning of the pandemic. The death toll worldwide has passed 3,07 million people.