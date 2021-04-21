EU Delegation: We call for restraint and avoidance of violence

The EU Delegation in Albania reacted today after the violent episode in Elbasan, calling for a peaceful campaign election. “We call for restraint and avoidance of violence, inflammatory rhetoric and hate speech in this crucial moment of the electoral campaign,” wrote the EU Delegation through Twitter. Following the same line as the United States, that earlier in the day called for the rejection of violence and urged the law enforcement institutions to investigate the act, the EU Delegation in Albania said that “the violent act that took place in Elbasan today must be rapidly investigated by the competent authorities, and clarity about responsibilities needs to be made and followed up thoroughly.”

The episode in which one man was killed and 4 others were injured including a police officer in the middle of the day for political reasons, shocked the country 4 days before the parliamentary elections of 25 April. While the tension of the electoral campaign had already been growing during the last week, especially after the secretary of the Democratic Party for Kavaja, Bledar Okshtuni, was wounded on Monday by a firearm while being at the electoral offices of the DP in Kavaja, today’s episode marks the most violent episode of these elections.