5 deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours

The Ministry of Health in Albania reported 5 deaths related to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. Two deaths were registered in Shkodra, while Lezha, Vlora and Elbasan registered one death each. The victims' age were 56 and 83 years old. After 2,584 tests, 138 more citizens have been infected by COVID-19, while 465 citizens have recovered in the last 24 hours. The national death tally is now 2,358.

The total number of active cases so far in Albania is 24,556. Tirana continues to be the worst-hit city, with 18,113 active cases. The curfew in place is from 22:00 until 06:00. Here's a list of the active cases in each city:

Tiranë 18,113

Fier 2,090

Durrës 966

Shkodër 830

Gjirokastër 794

Korçë 631

Vlorë 389

Dibër 311

Kukës 264

Elbasan 93

Berat 60

Lezhë 15

In Kosovo, 5 deaths from COVID-19 were registered in the last 24 hours: one death was reported in Viti (72 years old), one death was registered in Ferizaj (62 years old), one in Prishtina (70 years old), one in Vushtrri (69 years old), and one death was reported in Gjakova (72 years old). In total, 2,105 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic in the country. Furthermore, 506 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, and 761 recoveries. The active positive cases are now 11,496. In Greece, yesterday were reported 3,750 new infection cases, while 87 more people died from COVID-19, bringing the total tally to 9,627. In Serbia, were reported 37 more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death tally to 6,095. There were also 2,864 new cases reported on the last day. In North Macedonia, were reported 47 new deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the death tally to 4,556. The country registered also 623 new infections. Globally, more than 143,1 million people have been diagnosed with coronavirus from the beginning of the pandemic. The death toll worldwide has passed 3,04 million people.