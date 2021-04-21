U.S Embassy reacts over the Elbasan episode: All the political leaders should reject violence

After the reports of violence in Elbasan, resulting in the death of one individual and injury of 4 other people, including a police officer, the U.S Embassy reacted by calling all the political leaders to reject violence. "Ambassador Kim has asked President Meta, Prime Minister Rama, and Democratic Party Chairman Basha to exercise restraint – and to lead accordingly – pending investigation of this case. Our actions must be based on facts, not fear or rumor. With just a few days remaining before elections on April 25, we reiterate our statement of March 26 calling for leaders – those in office and those seeking office – to clearly reject violence," issued the statement of the Embassy.

The U.S Embassy also call on the institutions to investigate the episode as soon as possible, and in the right way. "We call on law enforcement officials to investigate this incident quickly and thoroughly, identify perpetrators, and prosecute them to the full extent of the law. Those who engage in such violence must be punished." The statement of the United States concluded by saying that they will continue to monitor the situation closely.