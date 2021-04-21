Elections, one killed and four wounded in Elbasan

A 56 years old, Pjerin Xhuvani, who is thought to have been a supporter of the Socialist Party campaign, was killed today in the city of Elbasan, writes the Voice of America. The police reported that the suspected murderer, Arbër Papleka, engaged in the Democratic Party campaign, has been arrested for the killing. Four other people were injured, including a police officer who was trying to prevent the crime.

According to VOA “the dynamic of the event remains unclear. It is suspected that supporters of the Democratic Party blocked the vehicle through which Xhuvani was moving, and demanded the intervention of the police, as they suspected that he was moving to buy votes.” Also, different non-official sources suggest that between the two sides there was an exchange of fire, claims VOA. Papleka after being arrested has declared to the police that he shot for self-protection.

VOA writes that Xhuvani had previously been denounced by the Democratic Party, as part of the conflict between the DP supports and those of the Socialist Party in Elbasan during the Summer Day celebrations. According to the police statement “some persons suspected of having knowledge or connection with the event were escorted to the Local Police Directorates of Elbasan and Tirana.”