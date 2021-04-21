Special Report – ELECTIONS 2021 – WHAT IS AT STAKE?

By Albert Rakipi

Introduction

Albania will hold parliamentary elections on April 25, 2021, in a process that marks the ninth consecutive general parliamentary elections since the fall of the communist regime in 1992. The upcoming elections will be crucial for stability if not for the security of the country and a new test for the abilities, capacities and above all for the political will of the government to hold free and fair elections based on international standards, a test that Albania has not yet passed even though three decades have passed since the first pluralist elections in 31first of March 1991.

The protracted post-communist transition in Albania, which appears to be never-ending even after such a long period, among other things, seems to have its roots in electoral fraud, starting with the first pluralist of March 31, 1991[1]. Since then, Albania has not been able to pass the basic test of organizing several consecutive free and fair elections. As a result, the elections have marred the transfer or confirmation of power through a democratic process accepted by the parties in the race. Over the past 30 years, the country has been hit by occasional political crises, the origins of which have always been linked to the distortion of electoral processes, fraud and even the theft of elections.

A NATO member since April 2009, Albania also applied for membership in the European Union in 2009, but progress has been very slow. In 2014, the EU Council of Ministers unanimously approved the granting of candidate status to Albania. But during the last seven years, the process of the country’s European integration has progressed very slowly if at all. The Albanian government has blamed Brussels and EU member states for the status quo, citing a lack of willingness to support enlargement policy in the Western Balkans. But, in March 2020, the EU was ready to open membership negotiations with Albania and North Macedonia. Despite the readiness, the European Council conditioned the opening of these negotiations with a package of 15 conditions which in fact clearly show that currently Albania is a dysfunctional state, with low democratic standards, low degree of Rule of Law, where instead of rule of law prevailing it is the rule of corruption that does. The package with 15 conditions highlights among other issues the following: "Enacting the electoral reform", "Implementing the electoral reform", "Starting investigation proceedings against individuals accused of buying votes.”[2] In particular, the imposition of the above conditions in fact reflects the real situation in Albania when it comes to free and fair elections. The parties are not able to agree on the rules of the game for elections and what is worse these conditions reflect a bitter reality in Albania: Election theft through vote-buying and a culture of impunity for perpetrators of electoral fraud. Albania's progress in preparing for EU membership depends on the success of domestic reforms, starting with the normal functioning of its political system and institutions. In this context, a normal election process that is legitimate and based on the legal framework would be an investment that will help the country move in the right direction.

Holding free and fair elections on April 25, 2021 is likely to be an important factor for EU member states to decide whether or not to give Albania a date for the first intergovernmental conference, a necessary step to operationalize the start of accession negotiations.[3]

Compromise and consensus are rare commodities in the political life of post-communist Albania. A lack of will and an inability to assert fully legitimate power through democratic election processes accepted by all parties is at the core of the ongoing deep political disagreements and a permanent conflict. As a result, the basic feature of Albanian politics over the past three decades has been a zero-sum game - a philosophy that has encouraged and continues to encourage parties in the race to win elections at any cost. That has led to the deformation of democratic standards in the election as well as rejection of the results, actions that have at times affected the very stability and security of the country during a difficult post-communist transition.

The April 25 parliamentary elections take place in a very tense political climate between the Socialist Party (SP) in the government and the opposition, the Democratic Party (DP) and the Socialist Movement for Integration (SMI).

Political conflict and disagreements among the parties are a characteristic feature of post-communist Albania, in fact conflict became worse and divisions deepened during the second term of Prime Minister Edi Rama's government, especially starting in the spring of 2019. The opposition organized mass protests and demanded Mr. Rama’s resignation. The opposition said the government had become entirely corrupt and turned into an autocratic regime that controlled everything. The opposition’s room to work in parliament narrowed considerably, the media was also largely brought under government control, and, according to independent observers in Albania, there was no strong dividing line between organized politics and organized crime.[4] The protests and the political conflict in Albania escalated further, and, on May 13, 2019, the opposition took an extreme decision of resigning as a group, handing in their mandates and ultimately withdrawing from the parliament.

Although disagreements between parties and political conflict have dominated Albanian politics for decades, the collective resignation of opposition MPs from parliament was a very severe blow to the fragile and still dysfunctional democracy. The situation escalated further when the opposition refused to participate in the local administrative elections of June 2019. In order to ensure the participation of the opposition in these elections and to avoid an extreme polarization as well as a possible clash, the President of the Republic canceled the holding of administrative elections and with a new decree postponed their holding to October 2019. But despite the intervention and the decree of the president, the government moved on to hold the local elections without the participation of the opposition. Albania thus returned to a well-known model under communism when elections were held without rival parties and candidates. With a turnout of no more than 15 percent, the government candidates won the local elections with 99.99 percent of the vote, very similar to the ridiculous and frightening elections held under the communist regime.

The experiences seen in previous elections in Albania has shown that political parties have failed to agree on the rules of the democratic game: After every electoral race, international institutions, starting with the OSCE/ODIHR and ending with the European Union, have asked political actors in Albania -- both in government an in opposition -- to reform the electoral system and agree on a fair and impartial electoral code based on democratic standards. For the first time ever in post-communist Albania, the country is going to parliamentary elections with an electoral code and constitutional changes that do not have the consensus of the opposition.

In June 2020, the government and the opposition had reached a compromise on the electoral code for the 25 April 2021 parliamentary elections after an international mediation led by the United States, the European Union and Great Britain. The government and the opposition parties, through the international mediation, signed an agreement which was welcomed by the U.S. State Department, the European Commission and EU member states. But the government, acting with arrogance, tore up the agreement negotiated by the representatives of the three Great Powers and welcomed by Washington, Berlin and Brussels and went ahead to approve in a fully government-controlled parliament constitutional amendments for an electoral code that creates advantages for the ruling Socialist Party in the April 25 elections.

The electoral code and its rules adopted in parliament without the consensus of the opposition, which offer an advantage to the ruling party; government control of all independent institutions and agencies in the country, except the Presidency; complete control by the Socialist Party government of all municipalities; government controlthrough favors for owners of the main media in the country; the politicization of law enforcement agencies, especially the police, and growing evidence of the use of the state’s human and financial resources -- as well as financial support of a close circle of oligarchs with whom the government shares public investment tenders and the support of criminal groups in the counties of ​​Durres and Elbasan -- all indicate that the electoral process faces huge difficulties to meet the standards that would make it free and democratic and one whose outcome can be accepted by the parties in the race.

Under conditions like these, which foster a climate of deep mistrust between the government and the opposition, the international institutions, committed to supporting the democratic process, take on an extraordinary importance in the case of electoral processes.

The international community has played an irreplaceable role in Albania's democratic processes and transformations. The role and participation of the international community in the fabric of democracy in Albania has evolved with time. For a relatively long time, Albania was undoubtedly a negotiated democracy, dominated by external actors, slowly heading towards an exit strategy. Rather than abandonment, exit strategies seek to foster domestic capacities for democratic governance, local ownership of the democratization process, and self-rule. But unfortunately, there has been no success. Albania is far from that point and still cultivates a deep culture of dependency. Thirty years after the fall of communism, Albania behaves as if it were a protectorate. International intervention and mediation in the internal political conflicts in Albania has moved from the necessary cases of elegant intervention with seriousness and efficiency to a depressing routine dealing with daily political quarrels. [5]

However the international community remains an important factor and the sole arbiter in the potential conflict and disagreement that may arise from the forthcoming elections.

Last but not least Albania is entering parliamentary elections in a serious crisis caused by two dramatic developments: In late November 2019 the country was hit by a severe earthquake that caused 51 casualties and destroyed a significant number of homes of thousands of citizens in Albania, mainly in the Durrës region. Moreover, for more than a year, the crisis has been extremely aggravated due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thousands of Albanians still face the devastating consequences of the earthquake such as the destruction of their homes or businesses. Many of them continue to live in tents despite government plans to restore or rebuild homes destroyed for more than the 10,000 affected residents. For the 2.8 million people living in Albania, the consequences of the pandemic have been disastrous with a poor and non-functional economy continuing to be devastated.

Today's Albania is very similar to a rentier state whose economy is maintained not only by remittances of more than 40 percent of the population that lives abroad. They work mainly in Italy and Greece but also in other countries in Western Europe and North America. Also Albania is used as a transit country for international drug trafficking and illegal migration, and money laundering, although the income that comes from these type of activities goes mainly to criminal groups.

An electoral process that is free, fair and democratic and that is accepted by all the parties in the race is crucial for the rapid creation of a responsible government to face the consequences of the earthquake and especially the pandemic. Otherwise clashes, disagreements and a possible political conflict over the outcome of the elections will have serious implications for the economy, which is on its knees as it is due to the pandemic, corruption and mismanagement.

This analysis is being written two weeks ahead of election day. But a fair, free and democratic electoral process does not depend only on election day. The guarantee for a free, fair and democratic electoral process is a democratic, transparent and legitimate government during its four-year mandate, or during the eight years of two mandates as is the case with the government of Mr. Rama and his Rilindje (Rebirth) movement, the label he has given his governance since 2013.

But how democratic, legitimate, transparent has the eight-year rule of the Socialists been to guarantee a free, fair and democratic electoral process? According to independent observers “Albania has experienced significant democratic backsliding and growing authoritarianism, making it one of the most dysfunctional and corrupt countries in Europe. Its political system is essentially broken, and the country has been transformed into a one-party, authoritarian state, with the ruling Socialist Party controlling power at all levels.[6] According the most recent reports of local and international institutions, Albania has ended up being a captured state[7]. It is now a public secret that “powerful politicians and businessmen have captured the state and, as a result, access to wealth and power has been concentrated in the hands of a small group of people. Unfortunately, “The very institutions that are critical to fight corruption - government officials, members of parliament, politicians, courts, judges, prosecutors, and the police - are the ones that are undermining the campaign against corruption”.[8] The elections of April 25 will be a race in a captured state.[9]

Quality parliamentary elections can be a good step to restore a democratic state in Albania. With the elections of April 25, Albania’s citizens and political leaders have a real chance to return the country to the democratic path, to build a consensus and cooperation to advance the agenda of the country's development and end the crisis. On the other hand, another flawed and fraudulent electoral process not accepted by the parties in the race is likely to hamper the country's political stability and Albania will once again be caught in a political crisis with serious consequences for the future.

Elections 2021- Understanding the situation on the ground

Albania’s April 25 parliamentary elections have had a bleak prologue.

First and foremost, the rules of the game for these elections were set unilaterally -- the first time this has happened since the fall of the communist regime. The agreement between the ruling and opposition parties mediated by the ambassadors of the United States, the European Union and the United Kingdom in June 2020 was negated by the government-controlled parliament in October 2020 through the approval of constitutional changes that favor the government's candidates. The new framework essentially bans pre-election coalitions if the candidates of all parties in the coalition are not placed on a joint list. Although the opposition protested the unilaterally imposed rules, it showed restraint by not listening to proposals that it should boycott the process. According to local observers, the changes to the electoral code could give the Socialist Party (SP) an advantage. They could translate to three or four more seats in parliament, an edge given to the SP simply due to the changes the Socialists made to the electoral code. It remains to be seen whether these changes to the rules of the game will provide grounds to dispute the elections’ outcome.

Second, while the election campaign has entered an important phase, the opposition has raised a number of issues that jeopardize the quality and integrity of the electoral process. These include the use of criminal groups to support the campaign of government candidates[10]and the use of state resources and institutions[11] in favor of the ruling Socialist Party.[12]

Two weeks before the voting day an independent media outlet and then the opposition denounced the use of an official state database containing detailed information on about 920,000 Tirana residents, including sensitive personal data, such as the national ID/social security number, full contact information and workplaces. Moreover, the list included information of an SP patron, an activist in charge of shaping the vote of each resident, as well as a guess on the voting preference of each resident.[13]

Third, the lists of MP candidates still include people with criminal backgrounds, although most political parties in the race have been careful in choosing candidates with integrity and have not relied on criminals, thus respecting the country’s decriminalization law.[14] Compared to the elections of 2013 and 2017, which featured a considerable number of candidates with criminal backgrounds, mainly from the Socialist Party, with several of them becoming members of parliament, progress has been made. However, 36 candidates proposed by several parties in the 2021 elections are now being verified by authorities precisely because there are questions about their pasts.

One case that has received a lot of attention involves a former Socialist Party MP who is now running as the leader of a small political party, the Social-Democratic Party (SDP). He has been publicly barred from entering the United States due to high-level corruption, however, at the same time, SDP’s results could have serious implications for forming a majority government following the elections. Based on the Albanian law, this candidate, whose party can secure two seats in the parliament, is not prohibited from running. But the U.S. Ambassador to Tirana has called on the parties to express their stance on working with this particular candidate and the party he leads. So far the Socialist Party, with which it is most likely the SDP could ally after the elections, has not publicly expressed whether it would refuse to use the SDP votes to get a majority in parliament.

Fourth, the parliamentary elections of April 25 will take place in a climate of deep mistrust, and at every step the idea of ​​fraud and election theft is lurking through vote-buying and the intimidation of voters. This is a well-known phenomenon in the electoral processes in Albania, manifested especially during the last eight years. This situation has also been made public through investigative articles in the international media.[15] Unfortunately, high-profile court cases related to vote theft and electoral fraud in the Durrës and Dibra counties failed

spectacularly. The cases were returned to the lower district courts under some ridiculous pretenses such as the investigation of now dead election commissioners. The punishment of those who committed electoral fraud has been inexistant. As such, this will negatively affect the trust in future processes.

Fifth, the general climate of trust between citizens and the police has deteriorated greatly after the illegal killing of a young man and the ensuing protest that swept the capital for days. Unfortunately, the police are not seen as an impartial institution and the opposition has presented cases of the politicization of police. This creates a tense atmosphere where even the smallest incidents can escalate out of proportion. It is important that the police seriously review its approach in order to restore citizens' trust in this key institution for the functioning of the state.

Sixth, it is not unlikely that the process and possibly the outcome will be complicated and possibly challenged by the technical part of the process of voting due to the composition of the paper ballots. It will probably be the first time that technical complications could have serious political implications for the process and its outcome.[16] It is also possible that these elections will "kill" the idea of ​​open lists and also complicate the technical voting process. According to the electoral code, the lists are open, and citizens can choose the candidate in each party. But this is only theoretical. According to experts, any candidate who is not in the safe zone will have to secure a larger number of votes than the number of votes per candidate provided by the party. [17]

Big parties, ghost parties and the newcomers’ challenge

For someone who is not familiar at all with Albania, the fact that 49 political parties have registered in the parliamentary elections[18] would suggest a large country with a population comparable to Germany or Turkey, although none of similarly-sized countries have such a large number of parties competing in elections. A large number of parties simply complicates the voting process and confuses voters, especially the elderly, by presenting a ballot with 49 party names and several hundred digits representing each candidate. Most of these parties, at least 90 percent, are ghost parties. They are often labeled with strange names and they have neither members nor supporters. But they do have chairpersons. And, usually, do not get any votes in electoral races.[19]

The main battle in the next elections is between the Socialist Party (SP), which has been governing since 2013, and the Democratic Party (DP). These two parties have dominated Albanian politics over the past 30 years. Since 2009, the Socialist Movement for Integration (SMI), a split faction of the Socialist Party, has been in the Albanian political scene as an important actor.

The Socialist Party aims to win a third term in power. The SMI is running on its own, outside the main opposition coalition list, but it hopes to return to power through an alliance it announced with the main opposition party, the DP. Although running separate lists, the SMI and the DP appear to have created implicit voting alliances in particular constituencies. The Democratic Party, in opposition since 2013, has presented a list which includes the candidates of some traditional right-wing parties, such as the Republican Party and the National Front, as well as the Greek minority’s Union for Human Rights Party, among several others. If they were to run alone, the unilateral changes to the electoral code by the SP gave little chance to these small traditional parties that have been part of parliament since the first pluralist elections in 1991. It is very likely that the SMI will emerge from these elections as a kingmaker. The elections will be a major test for SMI, handicaped by the electoral code but also the fact that for the first time the SMI enters the elections without being in government and without its leader and founder, Ilir Meta, who is currently President of the Republic and thus has to be constitutionally impartial. In the 2013 elections, the SMI, being a junior coalition partner in government with the DP, managed to get 16 MPs, and then stayed in government through switching to a coalition with the SP. In the 2017 elections, after having co-governed with the Socialist Party, SMI was able to get 19 seats in parliament. But, this year, it is entering the elections without being in either the central government or the local government and with an unfavorable electoral code. It is hard to gage its performance in the 2021 elections, and unfortunately the numerous public opinion polls instill little trust as the numbers shift based on the media outlet that ordered them, much of it being pro-government and fewer being pro-opposition.

Newcomer Movement for Change is also competing in the 2021 elections. It is led by Jozefina Topalli, a former speaker of parliament during two legislatures, 2005-2013, when the DP was in power. She is also a former deputy leader of the DP. Another former DP deputy leader, Astrit Patozi, leads the other newcomer in the 2021 elections, the Democratic Conviction Party. According to independent observers, the chances of these two movements are very slim, and it will be very difficult if not impossible for them to secure any seats in parliament. It will be interesting to see if the new grassroots Hashtag Movement can get more encouraging results than other newcomers. There are also three candidates that are running as independents, but are part of the Vetëvendosje (Self-Determination) Movement, the Albania branch of Albin Kurti's ruling party in Kosovo. Kurti, the newly elected Prime Minister of Kosovo, showed up in person to support these candidates in Tirana, Gjirokastra and Lezha. The fact that Vetëvendosje is running candidates in the Albanian elections has brought some conflict between Tirana and Pristina.[20]

Where we are coming from? The 2017 Elections- The Calm before the storm

The parliamentary elections of June 25, 2017 were unique in Albania's recent history. They were - somewhat paradoxically – both the most unpredictable and the calmest since the fall of communism

The reason why the circumstances in which the elections were held may be characterized as highly unusual lies in the fact that the three main parties contending in the election were already in Government and managing the elections – the Socialist Party of Prime Minister Edi Rama, the Democratic Party led by Lulzim Basha and the Socialist Movement for Integration, then under the leadership of Petrit Vasili after its founding chairman, Ilir Meta, had officially resigned in order to take the post of President of the Republic.

Although the SP and SMI were leading a coalition-government, things looked much different on the campaign trail, where both parties were waging an all-out war against each other. In yet another unprecedented turn of events, the main opposition Party – having lost the 2013 elections – had gained some representation in government shortly before the elections, in light of an agreement between SP and DP leaders.

As a result of the three-month long protests held by the DP, the Socialists agreed to hand over some of the most important cabinet portfolios – those of justice, healthcare, education, social affairs as well as the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Finance and the post of Deputy Prime Minister.

It is certainly worth mentioning that both the campaigns and the voting process were conducted in a very calm fashion. That this was the case is remarkable in itself, but even more so if one considers the fact that just a little over a month before the elections the country was in the midst of a major political crisis with a huge destabilizing potential.

For more than three months, the main opposition Democratic Party had held a nonstop public protest in front of the Prime Minister's Office, demanding the government's resignation and the creation of a caretaker government staffed by technocrats. The opposition accused the government of planning to use crime money from cannabis cultivation and trafficking to buy the elections. The opposition transformed its protest into a forum where citizens were invited to vent their issues with the Socialist-led government.

By all accounts, the political situation was dire. The prospect of holding an election without the opposition participation was very real, and the consequences of such an event would have been extremely damaging, as it would in effect signify a regression democratic norms.

Holding elections without the opposition's participation would have resulted in a parliament dominated by the ruling Socialist Party and its, until recently, ally, the Socialist Movement for Integration – as well as a few satellite parties and powerless anti-system newcomers as opposition.

However the government (The Socialist Party) and the opposition (The Democratic Party), entered into these elections after an agreement between their two leaders, Prime Minister Edi Rama and Democratic Party Chairman Lulzim Basha. Not all the details of this agreement have been made public.

The agreement came when all of those involved in the negotiations had lost hope -- including the international mediators involved in the Albanian political crisis. However, the prime minister and the opposition chief met alone and came up with a political solution to give key ministries to technocrats proposed by the opposition. The main tasks of these caretaker ministers was to make sure the state resources were not used to favor the parties in power since 2013.

In 2017 the opposition Democratic Party entered the race for the first time without its historic leader, Sali Berisha, who resigned after losing the 2013 general elections. DP ientered the elections with the new new leader, Lulzim Basha, who has held several key posts since 2005, including as Minister of Interior and Minister of Foreign Affairs. He then served as Mayor of Tirana for one term.

Parliamentary elections are a good time to evaluate the functioning of democracy in a country like Albania. Was the electoral process of 2017 better than previous ones? Was Albanian society more democratic now than four years ago? Were parties more democratic in the way they operate internally? Will democracy in Albania continue to be be a zero-sum game?

The first thing that needs to be pointed out is that the parliamentary elections of 2017 showed that Albanian democracy is still weak. It is still not based on a political culture stemming from values and competitive ideas.

Regardless of the fact that the election process was largely smooth, calm and lacking any major incidents, and despite the fact that the losers did not seek to make the process invalid through disputing the winner, there was little progress in the way the elections were held compared to previous ones, with specific issues like vote buying and the use of public resources and the public administration during the campaign remaining a reality.

Voting buying is a trend of the past decade, and it is growing and becoming more sophisticated. Initially there was not enough evidence, that vote buying affected the outcome of the 2017 election, although a number candidates from the ruling parti or its satellite succeeded to secure their seats because they are wealthy and they used that wealth to either buy votes directly or otherwise use their money to influence voters.

Experience shows the program of a political party does not matter much in Albania, even less so the candidate's qualities. What matters is the funds at one's disposal. Due to an electoral system that does not allow individuals to run outside a political structure, a party name, a party flag and some evocative quality of the candidate is important.

This was the case with the Social Democratic Party and the Party for Justice, Ingratiation and Unity. In the case of PJIU it was blatant, as the party's founding mission is to help the Cham community, and it managed to get 18 percent of the vote in the region of Dibra, where there is not a single Cham voter. A similar story was seen in Elbasan, where the party managed to get two seats in parliament due to having a strong and wealthy individual at the helm of the campaign. Two years after the 2017 elections, the international media proved that the size of vote buying was much larger than in the Dibra and Elbasan regions. According to wiretaps published by the German newspaper Bild, vote buying and voter intimidation was systematic. and included very high officials of the socialist party. While in the region of Durrës in support of the Socialist Party for vote buying and threatening voters were also involved criminal groups[21].

The 2017 elections proved once more that party programs and candidate quality do not matter in Albania's weak democracy. The campaign was clearly lacking a debate based on programs and the experience of the candidates. The exception to this to some extent was the main opposition Democratic Party, which pushed promises for improving the economy, presenting a clear economic plan.

In addition, 2017 elections proved that Albanians don't have a democratic society and the parties they produce are largely undemocratic organizations, with some verging on totalitarianism.

Albanians showed in these elections that they still vote under fear of losing their public sector jobs. They showed that they are pragmatic and don't have a lot of respect for the value of voting in democracy. They showed they are ready to sell votes of a job or for hard cold cash.

The low level of democracy and respect for democratic values was also demonstrated by the fact that even-though criminals and murderers will not be present in the new parliament, as they were in the previous one, the super wealthy, the tough guys and their children will still be present in parliament as lawmakers.

The entire campaign of Edi Rama focused only on one thing: Give the Socialists an opportunity to govern alone during the next four years, so they would not be forced to divide power and be impeded by smaller parties. Metaphorically, Edi Rama spoke about giving him the driver's wheel, so he could drive alone. The steering wheel in your hands is the right thing, so others don't come to claim a piece of the pie or compete for the spoils of victory, which according to Rama is bad for the country.

Edi Rama told Albanians that only he could build a strong state in Albania. Apart from the money spent on urban redevelopment, often tied to mere esthetics of facades, there are several issues that remain murky in the eyes of the Albanian public. Concessions paid for through the state budget without improving public services is one of them. The industrial-scale cultivation of cannabis during his first mandate is another. Reforms in healthcare and education, despite started with good intentions, are now practically compromised. In addition, arrogance and authoritarianism have little in common with building a strong state in a democratic society.

Over the past four years, at least 400,000 Albanians left the country to live elsewhere, most of whom did so because they do not see any hope that things can change for the better in this country.

One of the puzzling things of 2017 elections was the fact that both ruling parties, SP and SMI, were able to increase the number of seats in parliament compared to four years ago. SP won nine more seats than 2013, (74) while SMI had three more seats (19). Albania's experience shows that being in power usually comes at a cost, lowering seats in parliament. A ruling party can and has won elections, but rarely do incumbents – not even in EU countries – perform better in successive elections. In Germany, unemployment is minimal, the economy is roaring, and Angela Merkel can't get enough votes to rule without the help of her allies. UK's Theresa May won snap elections, but lost seats and had to rely on a smaller ally. The former ruling French Socialists are disappearing from the political map, swiped away from newcomers.

As we know, Prime Minister Edi Rama's track record on keeping promises is spotty. He also implemented some very painful and unpopular reforms. Thus, a shrinking support was expected. Instead, his party grew in support. Something doesn't seem right.

Looking back to a long history of conflict, one needs to go back to the early days of post-communist Albanian democracy, to look for a better example. The local government elections of July 26, 1992 were the first administrative elections after the fall of the communist regime. Local and international observers enthusiastically claimed that the elections were organized in a generally democratic process. A number of problems were observed during the electoral campaign and polling day, but these were related to the lack of experience of organizing elections and the political culture of the society.[22] Otherwise the process was fair and legal. The local administrative elections of 1992 to this day remain the only democratic process fully accepted by the parties in the race.[23] For the former Communists of the Socialist Party it was probably too early to claim coming to power at the local level, when only three months earlier they had suffered a major loss in the parliamentary elections, which, as noted above, was a regime change and not just government change.

However, in local administrative elections, the precedent did not last, and just like the general elections, the same pattern was established: There are attempts to manipulate or influence the results and the loser does not accept the outcome of the elections. Twenty years after the first local elections took place in an environment close to political anarchy and instability, with the completion of local elections in Tirana, in 2011, the country has not moved forward. The Socialist Party accused the government of rigging the vote counting in Tirana. Socialist Party leader Edi Rama was competing for mayor, a post he had held for more than a decade. In the first count, Rama finished ahead, but with an extremely small margin -- ten votes. But the Central Election Commission decided to recount the votes and Democratic candidate Lulzim Basha was declared the winner instead.

Albanian elections: A history of disputed results and conflict

The following is a historical look at Albanian elections and an analysis of the parties in the current race, their programs, ambitions and coalitions, as well as some background information about the political and economic context in which these elections take place.

Albania has a short and poor history of operating under a multiparty political system, one that provides several alternative parties and candidates on which voters then decide through elections. Albania’s first experiment in democracy, back in the 1920s and 1930s, was short lived. It ended tragically with the establishment of the communist regime after World War II. In December 1945, the communist regime organized the first parliamentary elections after coming to power. They were the first and last nominally pluralistic elections held by the communists. Immediately after the elections, the communist regime launched a campaign of terror against the liberal opposition that had begun to emerge. A number of opposition candidates who ran in the 1945 election were arrested and severely persecuted. After that, the parliamentary elections in Albania were simply a charade. While elections took place every four years, voters had no alternatives from which to choose. They were rubber-stamp elections for a rubber-stamp parliament, since the creation of political parties or organizations other than the Communist Party (later renamed the Labour Party) was banned by the constitution. The so-called elections were always won by Democratic Front candidates, an organization set up by the Communist Party, and they were won with results that consistently went to up to 99.99 percent. Turnout was also 99.99 percent, if not 100 percent. Non-participation in elections was considered treason to the Communist Party and the country and it came with harsh penalties such as imprisonment, political internment and loss of right to vote in the future.

With this dark legacy, Albania held its first pluralistic election on March 31, 1991, after nearly a half century of communist dictatorship. For the first time, there was a true opposition party in the race. The Democratic Party had been founded in December 1990, following a pro-democracy movement led by students at the University of Tirana. That first electoral process was conducted in an atmosphere of chaos, intimidation and violence. The opposition won a clear victory in the big cities, however, failed to win the election in the rest of the country. The case of the 1991 election was, among other things, an example of the opposition (the Democratic Party at that time) not competing with just the party in power -- the Communists of the Labour Party -- but with the entire state apparatus with its bureaucracy, resources -- human and material -- including instruments and institutions of violence and terror, such as the secret police, which were still very much feared at the time.

The use of all the state’s power in the 1991 election, including instruments of violence as well as propaganda (primarily through the public information institutions like the Albanian Radio Television) continued what had been common practice during the fake election processes held under the communist regime. But unlike previous elections, in the first multiparty election of March 31, 1991, the state and its institutions were used against a real political opposition. Unfortunately, such practice of using state resources against the opposition continued to be present in all future democratic elections. The circumstances and dynamics were different, but the practice of using the state’s power and resources to favor of the ruling party has been a continuous feature in all Albanian elections.

On March 22, 1992, parliamentary elections were organized by a caretaker government, following the resignation of the last communist-led government in May 1991. The polls brought to power the non-communist opposition, represented by the Democratic Party[24]. These 1992 parliamentary elections entered into Albania's post-communist history as one of the few processes where the losing side did not contest the results. However, it is difficult for these elections to be seen as normal and a pure case of an uncontested process, because these elections did not simply mark a change in government, they marked a change in regime, one that had completely lost its legitimacy[25].

On May 26, 1996, Albania held the next parliamentary election. The race marked the first confrontation between the ruling Democratic Party and the opposition Socialist Party, a rebranded and reformed Labour Party. In many respects, these elections were seen as a real test of the ability of Albania’s fragile democracy to function. The process was a failure. The Socialist Party and its smaller allies abandoned the election, saying the process had been rigged. What could have been a normal victory for the Democratic Party became a charade after government candidates "won" almost all constituencies[26]. The Socialist opposition disowned the results of these elections and boycotted parliament and other institutions. Within a few months, the country was engulfed by anarchy, following the collapse of pyramid schemes that accompanied the failure of the electoral process. These Ponzi investment schemes took away the savings of most of the country’s citizens, leading to riots and rebellion. The 1997 crisis, the worst in the modern history of Albania, led to the entire collapse of the state. This crisis was not just associated with the failure of pyramid schemes, it also had roots in the failure of the political elite to organize proper parliamentary elections.

Slightly more than a year after the election of 1996, the country went to the polls again in early elections, which were held during a grave period for Albania, and with the presence of a multinational military force, which was called in to maintain law and order.

The elections of June 29, 1997 were held under a climate of tension in which there was lack of state control over large parts of the territory, lack of security, and an inability of candidates to go to almost half of Albania depending on the party they represented. As such, more than an election, the polls were an institutional effort to find a solution for the crisis in Albania. The elections were won by the Socialist Party and its allies. For a time, President Sali Berisha's Democratic Party, in opposition, did not recognize the electoral process as free and fair. Just as the Socialists had boycotted parliament after the elections of 1996, the Democrats boycotted parliament after the 1997 polls.

By this time, a dominant feature of post-communist Albania had appeared: a trend in which the election results are contested by the losers who then boycott institutions, creating a crisis that demands the involvement of the international community.[27] In the future, even if any progress was made, it would not solve the essence of the problem in Albanian democracy: the intention to distort the outcome of the elections and lack of commitment to organize a legitimate electoral process, based on laws and procedures in the books.

The next parliamentary elections were held on June 24, 2001, and were a key second test after the failure of 1996.Elections were held in a political atmosphere dominated by conflict. A government attempt to manipulate the results in favor of its candidates, using a legal vacuum that allowed candidates to be both party representatives and independents failed after an intervention by OSCE-ODIHR.

However, the government was able to change the results in a more sophisticated way, which stood in a legally grey area. The voting process was delayed in one hundred constituencies and in a single area. The ruling Socialist Party then instructed its members and supporters to vote for the allied parties, using the electoral system to produce more deputies for its coalition through strategic voting that distorted the true results of the elections. From that strategic voting, ten MPs were awarded to parties allied to the Socialist-led government. The Socialist Party managed to secure through such distorting efforts three fifths of seats in parliament, which enabled it to have the majority required to have the ability to elect the next president and all heads of independent institutions.

The Democratic Party of former President Sali Berisha, in opposition, rejected the Socialists’ victory, which it saw as fabricated, and under international pressure, the Socialists were forced not to use the power of three-fifths they had in parliament. In 2002, the country’s new president was elected with the consent of the opposition, marking a rare example of consensus in Albanian politics.

The parliamentary elections of 2005 marked the first electoral process that enabled a normal transfer of power from the governing Socialist Party to the Democratic Party, which was able to return to power after eight years in opposition. There were again charges of rigging and violations of rules in the election process and procedures, but ultimately the election enabled the transfer of power from government to opposition. The Socialist Party, which had been in power for eight years, went into the elections divided. After internal clashes, a faction of the party led by former Prime Minister Ilir Meta (2001) split and created the Socialist Movement for Integration (SMI). This division affected the results of the parliamentary elections of 2005, along with other factors related to bad governance and loss of public trust in the Socialist-led government.

The impact such rift had on the Socialists’ loss remains unknown. Many other hypothetical questions remain unanswered as to how parties would have behaved should the ultimate results not have been in favour of the opposition. However, the fact remains that the parliamentary elections of 2005 made ​​it possible for the first transfer of power from government to opposition through normal elections. Nevertheless, it remains questionable whether Albania’s parties had achieved political maturity, or whether the electoral process had ended the legacy of vote rigging, distrust and political conflict, which hurts the country’s wellbeing every time an elections cycle is completed.

The 2009 parliamentary elections marked the return of the dominant characteristic of the post-communist Albania: the rejection of the results and boycott of institutions. The opposition Socialist Party accused the government, controlled by the Democratic Party, of rigging the elections and demanded the opening of the ballot boxes so a recount could take place. The Socialist opposition protest radicalized through consistent boycott of parliament and other institutions for a long time and then a number of Socialists, including MPs, went on hunger strike in front of the prime minister's office. In April 2009, Albania had been a member of NATO for only four months, and its parliament was in shambles, boycotted by the parliamentary opposition. In addition to not recognizing the election results, the opposition had gone to the extreme of organizing a hunger strike to demand a recount. An angry Socialist opposition, continued its boycott of parliament for more than one year following the election. The election results did not actually give a governing majority to either of the two major parties. But the Democratic Party was able to create a governing majority coalition by inviting the Socialist Movement for Integration into the government. SMI had competed in the 2009 elections as an opposition party and asked for the support of voters to remove the Democratic Party from power and send Prime Minister Sali Berisha to "political retirement". But after the election, SMI votes were used to keep the Democrats and Berisha in power.

The parliamentary elections of 2013 brought the Socialists to power. Edi Rama's Socialist Party managed to build a winning coalition with the Socialist Movement for Integration of Ilir Meta and a few smaller satellite parties, many of which were previously unknown.

These elections were very important for the Socialist Party and were seen as the last chance for Rama at the helm of the party. As Socialist leader, Rama lost the 2009 general elections and his seat as mayor of Tirana, after holding it for 11 years, since 2004. Losing the elections would have effectively ended Rama’s political career, which experts saw as a key factor in him seeking an alliance with the SMI, giving the smaller ally a blank check in key areas of a future government. In addition, to win, Rama created a huge coalition that included tiny ghost parties and some led by people with shady pasts that would come to haunt him later during the governance period.

On the other hand, the SMI, which became a key factor in the large win for the Socialist-led coalition, decided it would break off with DP after ruling as an ally for four years, seeing it as very hard for DP to get a third win in a row. The win for the SP-SMI coalition was strong, but the Socialist Party itself only managed to get 65 seats, which were insufficient to govern alone.

Perhaps the most positive outcome of the elections was that the Democrats did not challenge their loss, and there was no major conflict over the results, despite some allegations of wrongdoings. As a result, the transfer of power was fast and calm, culminating with the resignation of the perennial leader of the Democratic Party, Sali Berisha.

Parties and programs

The upcoming parliamentary elections of June 25, 2017 will primarily be a battle between the Socialist Party and the main opposition Democratic Party. These two parties have dominated the political scene for the past 20 years in Albania, and despite attempts to create a third option, Albania has created a political system that is bipolar in nature, with the two parties taking turns at being in power. This two-party system is showing signs of cracking, however, as seen particularly during the parliamentary elections of 2009 and 2013, when neither of the two major parties was able to secure enough of a majority on its own to form a government, 71 out of 140 members of parliament. The Democrats and Socialists were only able to create a government by inviting SMI to join the government.

The Socialist Party comes to these elections after four years in power, looking to get a second ruling mandate, preferably without having to rely on smaller allies. During its rule, 2013-2017, the Socialist Party under Prime Minister Edi Rama started a series of reforms in rule of law, education, property rights, healthcare and urban development. Prime Minister Rama says the reforms were painful but necessary to have a “strong state” in place. Rama’s first mandate was marred by massive outward migration of nearly 200,000 people that experts believe were driven out by economic conditions and by the effects of the reforms.

Since the Communists of the former Labour Party transformed their organization into the Socialist Party, its leadership has seen some significant changes. The Socialists were led for a long time by former Prime Minister Fatos Nano, though his leadership style was not as absolute as Berisha’s in the Democratic Party. Berisha and Nano dominated political life in post-communist Albania. However, while Nano has largely withdrawn from the political scene, Berisha continues to be present to this day.

Clashes within the Socialist Party between the historic leader, Nano, and Ilir Meta, one of four Socialist prime ministers since the fall of communism, led to the secession of Meta and his supporters and the creation of another party, The Socialist Movement for Integration. In the 2005 elections, the Socialist Party lost the general election and Nano resigned from the leadership of the party and to some large extent left active politics. Socialists elected Edi Rama as party leader, who was then Mayor of Tirana. Rama had joined the Socialists in 1997, when Nano invited him to join the cabinet as Minister of Culture, following the victory of the Socialist Party in those elections. Rama's political career with the Socialists would proceed with getting elected as mayor of Tirana, which he ran for three terms, more than a decade. Rama's Socialist Party lost the parliamentary elections of 2009. In 2011, he lost his post as Mayor of Tirana as well. Rama claims both votes were rigged.

Rama became prime minister in 2013. The Socialist Party’s program sets it as social-democratic leftist party. Rama's Socialists returned to progressive taxation, eliminating the flat tax.

The Democratic Party, the country’s main opposition party, aims to return to power since losing the elections of 2013.

Established in 1990, the Democratic Party was the first non-communist opposition in Albania. More than a political party, DP was a large opposition front that won a great victory in 1992. Five years later, Democrats would leave power in conditions of complete anarchy after the collapse of pyramid schemes that followed the controversial parliamentary elections of 1996.

The Democratic Party returned to power in 2005 after bad governance and corruption by the Socialists. During its eight years in power, 2005-2013, the Democratic Party remained under the complete control of its historic leader Sali Berisha. This example is not unique. It is in fact a constant characteristic of the political parties in Albania since the fall of communism. As the country is reaching three decades of post-communism many parties still have the same leaders, often the founding ones. However, no other figure had dominated the DP and the entire political scene in Albania like Berisha, who served as prime minister for eight years from 2005 until 2013, his power remaining unchallenged. As such it was difficult to predict how much longer Berisha would lead the Democratic Party. During the 2013 electoral campaign Berisha repeated several times that he would stay in politics for another 30 years, responding to questions from journalists and the public opinion interested in knowing if he would stay at the helm should the party fail to get a third term in power. However, immediately after the Democratic Party lost the 2013 parliamentary elections, Berisha resigned as head of the party, keeping his MP seat.

The new chairman of the Democratic Party was elected in an open competition under the principle of one member one vote in a race between Sokol Olldashi, a key former Democratic Party minister, and Lulzim Basha, then Mayor of Tirana and one of the 2005 arrivals as a prominent member of KOP, an expert foreign-educated panel brought in by Berisha. Both candidates had held key ministerial posts under Berisha since 2005. Basha won the race and today leads the Democratic Party in opposition.

The Democratic Party’s program sets it as center-right organization, however, in Albania, it is still difficult to distinguish among party programs, as they have little or no ideology. The left and right are defined as such not because of political and economic programs. They are rather labeled due to their legacies: the Socialists, the former Communist Party, must necessarily be left, and Democrats right or center-right. However, some ideological differences are now starting to show. For the first time in Albania, tax-related policies are actually made ​​subject to election campaigns and political programs. In the last two elections campaigns, the two major parties are actually following their left or right labels. The Democratic Party insists on a low flat tax of 9 percent as an opportunity to increase investment and employment.

There are no major differences in foreign policy and international relations in the programs of the two major parties and their goals are similar. When Berisha's Democratic Party was in power, the country managed to join the North Atlantic Treaty Alliance (NATO). From 2011, Albanian citizens have had the opportunity to travel to much of the EU without first having to obtain a visa of the Schengen area countries.

The Socialist Movement for Integration (SMI) was a faction of the Socialist Party, which split in 2004, under the direction of Ilir Meta, prime minister in the Socialist government from 2002 to 2004. Secession from the Socialist Party was mainly due to a power struggle between two rival figures, Nano and Meta. This disruption of the left is thought to be one of the reasons Socialists marked consecutive losses in parliamentary and local elections. In the 2009 parliamentary elections, SMI ran alone and managed to secure four seats in the 140-seat parliament, enough to win the kingmaker's role. Although SMI, as noted, ran as an opposition party in the 2009 elections, urging citizens to vote in order "to remove the Democratic Party from power and send Sali Berisha to political retirement," at the end of the election, it joined forces with the Democrats, giving it the ability to create the government. SMI was in government under Berisha for four years, having three key seats in the cabinet -- some of its most important portfolios, the ministries of the economy, health and foreign affairs. Meta himself held the posts of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and later Minister of Economy.

The SMI left the government in April 2013 and announced it would join the then opposition Socialists, creating a strong coalition that easily brought the leftist parties to power and took SMI numbers in parliament to its highest level ever, solidifying it as a third party. SMI ruled with the Socialists during the 2013-2017 period, holding some of the most important ministerial positions, including ministries of economy, transportation and EU integration.

Although it is difficult to place the SMI program in the ideological spectrum, nominally it is perceived as left-wing due to the fact that it was part of the Socialist Party before the split. The general public perception is that the party is pragmatic, working to help its activists and supporters. It also has a major focus on get the youth vote.

SMI has indicated that its top goal is the EU integration of the country, although some of charges the party has faced from critics make it hard to see it as living purely by EU standards. All political parties in Albania want EU integration, moreover there is no party or organization or individual with influence against integration.

In 2017, the party’s founder, Ilir Meta, was elected president of Albania, with the leadership moving to Petrit Vasili, a former deputy chairman.

Results for the parliamentary elections in Albania (1991-2017)

Parliamentary Elections 1991

Turnout 98.92%

Election results as % of seats in parliament

Labour Party 67.60%

Democratic Party 30%

Omonia 2%

National Committee of Veterans 0.4%

Parliamentary Elections 1992

Turnout 90.35%

Election results as % of seats in parliament

Democratic Party 65.71%

Socialist Party 27.14%

Social Democrat Party 5%

Union for Human Rights 0.71%

Parliamentary Elections 1996

Turnout 89.00%

Election results as % of seats in parliament

Democratic Party 87.00%

Socialist Party 7.00%

Republican Party 2.00%

National Front 1.50%

Union for Human Rights 2.00%

Parliamentary Elections 1997

Turnout 72.96%

Election results as % of seats in parliament

Socialist Party 65.1%

Democratic Party 15.5%

Social Democratic Party 5.8%

Union for Human Rights 2.5%

National Front 1.9%

Legality Party 1.3%

Democratic Alliance 1.3%

Republican Party 0.6%

Social Democratic Union 0.6%

Christian Democratic Party 0.6%

Democratic Union Party 0.6%

National Union Party 0.6%

Agrarian Party 0.6%

Parliamentary Elections 2001

Turnout 55.59%

Election results as % of the votes and number of seats in parliament

Socialist Party 41.00% 73

Union for Victory (coalition) 36.81% 46

Composed by: Democratic Party, Legality Movement, National Front Party, Republican Party, Liberal Union.

New Democracy Party 5.80% 6

Social Democratic Party 3.64% 4

Party Union for Human Rights 2.61% 3

Agrarian Party 2.57% 3

Democratic Alliance Party 2.55% 3

Independent 2

Parliamentary Elections 2005

(Zonal results only, without proportional corrections, %, seats)

Democratic Party of Albania 44.1 % 56

Socialist Party of Albania 39.4 % 42

Socialist Movement for Integration 8.2 % 4

Parliamentary elections of 2009

(New electoral code implemented, closed lists, raises bar for small parties)

Alliance of Change (Democrats and allies) 46.92 % 70 seats

Union for Change (Socialists and allies) 45.34 % 66

Socialist Alliance for Integration (SMI) 5.56 4

Parliamentary elections of 2013

(SP and SMI ran as allies. DP and PDIU ran as allies)

Socialist Party 41.4%, 65 seats

Democratic Party 30.6%, 50 seats

Socialist Movement for Integration 10.46%, 16 seats

PDIU (Cham party) 2.61%, 4 seats

Parliamentary elections 2017

Socialist Party, 48.34% 74 seats

Democratic Party 28.85%, 43 seats

Socialist Movement for Integration, 14.28% 19 seats

PDIU, 4.81% 3 seats

PSD, 0.95% 1 seat

