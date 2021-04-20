6 deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours

The Ministry of Health in Albania reported 6 deaths related to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. Two deaths were registered in Durrës, while Korça, Fier, Gjirokastra and Berat registered one death each. The victims' age were 56 and 72 years old. After 3,008 tests, 148 more citizens have been infected by COVID-19, while 430 citizens have recovered in the last 24 hours. The national death tally is now 2,353.

The total number of active cases so far in Albania is 24,888. Tirana continues to be the worst-hit city, with 18,195 active cases. The curfew in place is from 22:00 until 06:00. Here's a list of the active cases in each city:

Tiranë 18,195

Fier 2,096

Durrës 1,008

Shkodër 886

Gjirokastër 822

Korçë 669

Vlorë 400

Dibër 314

Kukës 273

Elbasan 146

Berat 61

Lezhë 18

In Kosovo, 14 deaths from COVID-19 were registered in the last 24 hours: three deaths were reported in Drenas (69, 83, and 91 years old), three deaths were registered in Mitrovica (61, 62 and 76 years old), two deaths were registered in Leposaviq (68 and 78 years old), two deaths in Prishtina (69 and 70 years old), one death was reported in Gjakovë (83 years old), one in Gjilan (88 years old), one in Obiliq (67 years old), and one death was registered in Viti (68 years old). In total, 2,100 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic in the country. Furthermore, 442 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, and 957 recoveries. The active positive cases are now 11,756. In Greece, were reported 3,750 new infection cases, while 87 more people died from COVID-19, bringing the total tally to 9,627. In Serbia, were reported 32 more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death tally to 6,058. There were also 2,965 new cases reported on the last day. In North Macedonia, were reported 31 new deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the death tally to 4,509. The country registered also 766 new infections. Globally, more than 143,2 million people have been diagnosed with coronavirus from the beginning of the pandemic. The death toll worldwide has passed 3,05 million people.