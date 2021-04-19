5 deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours

The Ministry of Health in Albania reported 5 deaths related to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. Two deaths were registered in Vlora, while Elbasan, Gramsh and Korça registered one death each. The victims' age were 55 and 86 years old. After 1,867 tests, 100 more citizens have been infected by COVID-19, while 587 citizens have recovered in the last 24 hours. The national death tally is now 2,347.

The total number of active cases so far in Albania is 25,176. Tirana continues to be the worst-hit city, with 18,311 active cases. The curfew in place is from 22:00 until 06:00. Here's a list of the active cases in each city:

Tiranë 18,311

Fier 2,136

Durrës 1,018

Shkodër 895

Gjirokastër 856

Korçë 671

Vlorë 418

Dibër 318

Kukës 277

Elbasan 193

Berat 59

Lezhë 24

In Kosovo, 14 deaths from COVID-19 were registered in the last 24 hours: three deaths were reported in Podujevë (73, 75 and 80 years old), one death was registered in Deçan (58 years old), one death was reported in Gjakovë (67 years old), one in Gjilan (76 years old), one in Lipjan (74 years old), one in Mitrovica (78 years old), one in Obiliq (63 years old), one in Prishtina (69 years old), one in Prizren (66 years old), one in Shtime (66 years old), one in Suharekë (83 years old), and one death was registered in Viti (83 years old). In total, 2,086 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic in the country. Furthermore, 277 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, and 411 recoveries. The active positive cases are now 12,285. In Greece, were reported 1,606 new infection cases, while 78 more people died from COVID-19, bringing the total tally to 9,540. In Serbia, were reported 35 more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death tally to 6,026. There were also 2,604 new cases reported on the last day. In North Macedonia, were reported 35 new deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the death tally to 4,478. The country registered also 135 new infections. Globally, more than 142,4 million people have been diagnosed with coronavirus from the beginning of the pandemic. The death toll worldwide has passed 3,03 million people.