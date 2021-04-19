U.S Ambassador Yuri Kim to the High Prosecutorial Council: Time to show courage

U.S Ambassador Yuri Kim met today with the High Prosecutorial Council, where she talked about the need of having an independent HPC. “Met with High Prosecutorial Council to emphasize Constitutional duty to guarantee the independence, accountability and discipline of prosecutors. HPC must demonstrate its own independence and integrity, resist pressure, and deliver justice,” wrote Kim on Twitter.

According to the Ambassador, the U.S and Albanian citizens are watching, and the progress has been not enough to satisfy the people. “New judicial institutions like HPC – in which the United States and others have invested so much – must break old patterns. Time to show courage” concluded her Twitter remarks the Ambassador after the meeting.

During the day, the U.S Ambassador met also with the General Director of the State Police Ardi Veliu, to discuss preparations for the 25 April parliamentary elections. “GD Veliu confirmed the duty of police officers to be professional and impartial in enforcing the law and maintaining public order before, during and after the elections,” wrote Kim.