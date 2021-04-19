2 weeks of quarantine for the citizens coming from Greece and North Macedonia

The Committee of Experts decided today to request two weeks of quarantine for all the citizens coming to Albania from Greece and North Macedonia. According to the Vice Minister of Health, Mira Rakacolli, “in the region, the situation is different compared to our country, in our neighbours, in North Macedonia and Greece the number of daily cases has grown, but also the number of daily deaths.” According to Rakacolli, the new measures in regard to Greece and North Macedonia will be in place at least until the 3d of May. Another factor contributing to this decision is also the growing number of infections in Gjirokastra and Korça, two cities close to Greece and North Macedonia. The Vice Minister added also that the ongoing electoral rallies and that the upcoming Easter festivities may bring a growing number of infections.

The Committee declared also that the situation regarding COVID-19 in Albania is more stabilized, and for that reason, high schools may restart the combination of virtual learning with in-presence learning, with the so-called combined method for the first-year and second-year students. The massive vaccination process is helping in the reduction of the positive cases, as claimed by the Committee. So far, 300,000 citizens have been vaccinated with the Sinovac, Astra-Zeneca, Pfizer and Sputnik V vaccines. The daily average of diagnosed cases as positive with COVID-19 has decreased to 172 per day, while the total number of active COVID-19 positive cases in Albania is currently 25,668.