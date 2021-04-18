Airport of Kukës welcomes its first passenger plane/ Aboard Rama and Balluku

The Airport Zayed – Flatrat e Veriut (North Wings) in Kukës greeted today its first passengers plane, where aboard were also Prime Minister Rama and Minister of Infrastructure Balluku. Although Rama had promised that the airport would have its first London-Kukës flight before the elections, Air Albania’s flight coming from London had to make a stop initially in Tirana, since Kukës Airport needs to conclude the certification process before receiving international flights. During the stop in Tirana, Rama and Balluku joined the 30 emigrants arriving from the United Kingdom, to flight with them to Kukës.

The construction of Kukës Airport started in 2003 as a gift investment from the United Arab Emirates, and since June 2016 it is under the administration of the civil aviation authority. Kukës Airport will become the second civil airport in Albania, after the Tirana International Airport. The airport will operate mainly low-cost flights, which are expected to have the most competitive prices in the region. Prime Minister Rama during the electoral rally held on the occassion, declared that the airport will start its international flights in the next 50-60 days. Direct connections from Kukës will include the United Kingdom, Switzerland and Germany according to Minister Balluku.