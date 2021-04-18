2 deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours

The Ministry of Health in Albania reported 2 deaths in the cities of Shkodra and Skrapar related to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours. The victims' age were 71 and 75 years old. After 2,480 tests, 138 more citizens have been infected by COVID-19, while 442 citizens have recovered in the last 24 hours. The national death tally is now 2,342.

The total number of active cases so far in Albania is 25,668. Tirana continues to be the worst-hit city, with 18,531 active cases. The curfew in place is from 22:00 until 06:00. Here's a list of the active cases in each city:

Tiranë 18,531

Fier 2,216

Durrës 1,088

Shkodër 915

Gjirokastër 913

Korçë 673

Vlorë 452

Dibër 322

Kukës 287

Elbasan 200

Berat 53

Lezhë 15



In Kosovo, 11 deaths from COVID-19 were registered in the last 24 hours: two deaths were reported in Pristina (68 and 80 years old), two deaths in Vushtrri (65 and 78 years old), one death was reported in Ferizaj (71 years old), one in Gjakovë (72 years old), one in Klinë (81 years old), one in Lipjan (70 years old), one in Mitrovica (72 years old), one in Prizren (77 years old), and one death was registered in Rahovec (67 years old). In total, 2,072 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic in the country. Furthermore, 364 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, and 529 recoveries. The active positive cases are now 12,433. In Greece, were reported 1,829 new infection cases, while 65 more people died from COVID-19, bringing the total tally to 9,462. In Serbia, were reported 37 more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death tally to 5,991. There were also 2,069 new cases reported on the last day. In North Macedonia, were reported 24 new deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the death tally to 4,443. The country registered also 361 new infections. Globally, more than 141,7 million people have been diagnosed with coronavirus from the beginning of the pandemic. The death toll worldwide has passed 3 million people.