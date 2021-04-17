90% of young people have seriously considered leaving Albania

In the latest survey published by the Youth Network, 90% of young people living in Albania have seriously considered leaving the country for education, employment, or just to have a normal life. According to the Voice of America, over 70% of young people participating in the survey, identify unemployment as their biggest problem, while poor quality of education and lack of institutional support are also considered as highly problematic.

Over 92% of the participants in the survey rate the level of corruption as high, mainly in public administration, ministries, municipalities and universities, while over 80% claim that the government has done nothing to reduce their high unemployment. Nearly 70 per cent of respondents state that there is a lack of support for the employment of part-time students who have graduated, which influences also their long-term unemployment. According to them, there is no real analysis of the labour market for the young people in Albania. Over 60 per cent of the respondents to the survey claim that the quality and condition of education in Albania is bad or very bad. More than half of them say that the biggest problem related to their education is the level of corruption in universities.

Nearly 65 per cent of respondents claim that both central and local government keep them out of decision-making processes, as evidenced by the insufficient budget for youth programs and the youth law. While around 58% of the participants said that they would vote in April 25 because they believe that this is a way to secure a better future for the country, the majority of the participants agree also that political parties, formally hear their voices only during election campaigns.

Another problem is also youth crime, with over 90 per cent of the participants claiming that youth crime is on the rise and this is a very worrying problem. Stress and depression are perceived as a very worrying problem also for the 90% of the participants.