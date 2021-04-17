Vučić: I expect the continuation of the dialogue with Kosovo in May or June

The President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić declared today that the dialogue with Kosovo may start as soon as May or June. According to the Serbian state news agency Tanjug, Vučić will go to Brussels twice in the coming weeks, and that he expects good and constructive talks, “as well as the continuation of the dialogue with Pristina in May or June.” During the first of the two visits in Brussels, Vučić is expected to meet with the President of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen, the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, the EU Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi and with the EU Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue Miroslav Lajčák.

The European Union has repeatedly called for the need for a dialogue between Kosovo and Serbia. While the newly elected Prime Minister of Kosovo Albin Kurti has stated on many occasions that the dialogue won't be the priority of Kurti's government, many experts believe that the newly elected President of Kosovo Vjosa Osmani will put the normalization of the relationship with Serbia at the top of her priorities. In her first speech after being elected President, Osmani talked about the dialogue, saying that peace “will be achieved only if we see remorse from Serbia.”